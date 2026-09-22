Saudi Arabia announced six distinct premium residency categories available to foreign nationals, each with its own set of requirements

The options range from real estate ownership and entrepreneurship to gifted individuals and those with special talents

Foreigners interested in living in the Kingdom can choose between limited and unlimited duration premium residency options

Saudi Arabia has unveiled six premium residency pathways that foreign nationals can apply for, giving prospective residents a range of options depending on their background, skills, and financial standing.

The Kingdom's premium residency programme is designed to attract a variety of profiles, from investors and entrepreneurs to highly talented individuals seeking to build a life in the country.

Saudi Arabia states 6 premium residency options available. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LOU BENOIST/FAYEZ NURELDINE

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's 6 premium residency options explained

Here is a breakdown of each available category:

1. Real Estate Owner Residency: This option is open to foreigners who own qualifying property within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Applicants must meet the conditions tied to property ownership as defined by the programme's guidelines.

2. Entrepreneur Residency: Designed for individuals who run or intend to establish a business in Saudi Arabia, this residency targets those with active entrepreneurial ventures that contribute to the local economy.

3. Investor Residency: This category is aimed at foreign nationals who invest capital in Saudi Arabia. It is intended to draw individuals with significant financial resources looking to commit long-term to the Kingdom's economic landscape.

4. Gifted Residency: The gifted residency is for exceptionally talented individuals whose abilities in areas such as arts, culture, or academia are deemed to be of value to Saudi society.

5. Special Talent Residency: Similar in spirit to the gifted category, the special talent residency targets those with recognised expertise in specific professional or technical fields. This is particularly relevant for specialists whose skills are in demand within the Kingdom.

6. Limited Duration and Unlimited Duration Premium Residency: These two options offer flexibility in how long a foreign national can reside in Saudi Arabia. The limited duration residency suits those planning a fixed-term stay, while the unlimited duration residency is suited to individuals who wish to settle in the Kingdom on a more permanent basis.

Each residency type comes with its own application process and eligibility criteria, meaning prospective applicants are expected to identify the category that best fits their circumstances before proceeding.

Saudi Arabia sets fee for 5-year residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had announced that foreigners seeking its five-year premium residency must pay a fee of 100,000 SAR, equivalent to about N35.9 million for Nigerian applicants.

The country also clarified that paying the fee alone does not guarantee approval, as applicants must meet additional requirements before being granted premium residency.

Source: Legit.ng