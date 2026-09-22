A throwback video of King Sunny Ade performing alongside Wizkid at the 2013 EbonyLife TV launch in Lagos resurfaced online as the jùjú legend marked his 80th birthday

The clip captured Wizkid prostrating flat on the floor before the music icon in a gesture of traditional Yoruba respect that fans described as unforgettable

The performance sparked an outpouring of nostalgia online, with many fans saying the moment reminded them of the deep reverence Nigerian artists hold for their elders

A video from over a decade ago has found a new life on the internet, and it could not have come at a better time.

Footage from the June 30, 2013, launch of EbonyLife TV in Lagos has resurfaced online, showing jùjú music legend King Sunny Ade sharing a stage with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid in a performance that left a lasting impression on everyone who witnessed it.

Sunny Ade trends at 80 as video of epic performance with Wizkid emerges. Credit: @kingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

The clip, which has been circulating on social media, captures the energy of an indoor concert setting, with dancers and musicians clad in matching orange-and-yellow attire performing under vibrant stage lighting. It is the kind of footage that instantly transports you back to a simpler, more celebratory moment in Nigerian entertainment history.

Wizkid's prostration that fans cannot forget

What truly set the moment apart, and what has kept it alive in public memory, was not just the music. When Wizkid encountered the legendary King Sunny Ade on stage, he did not simply shake hands or nod in acknowledgement.

He prostrated fully flat on the floor, the traditional Yoruba way of greeting and paying homage to an elder, in front of a packed audience.

For many Nigerians, that single act said more than any words could. It was a young global star choosing culture and humility over performance ego, and it resonated deeply.

The video's resurgence has been fuelled by the milestone occasion of King Sunny Ade clocking 80 years old, prompting fans and music lovers to celebrate the icon's legacy by revisiting standout moments from his storied career.

Sunny Ade’s epic moment with Wizkid captures attention as Nigerian music legend turns 80. Credit: @kingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

A Living Legend Turns 80

King Sunny Ade, born [January 22, 1946](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_Sunny_Ade), is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicians Africa has ever produced.

His pioneering work in jùjú music earned him international recognition and a dedicated global following that spans generations.

The resurfaced EbonyLife clip has become one of the most-shared tributes to the legend this birthday season, with many online describing it as a powerful reminder of the cultural values that still bind Nigerian music across generations.

Watch the 2013 EbonyLife TV launch performance featuring King Sunny Ade and Wizkid:

Netizens react to Sunny Ade and Wizkid's clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@big_temss_ said:

"See as Wizkid throwback fine pass his present."

@goldennahmyname said:

"I still remember this event oh."

@OLANIYISEG33168 said:

"Two legend respect to them."

Sunny Ade bows to Ooni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video capturing the moment Sunny Ade bowed and removed his cap to greet the Ooni of Ife. The video sparked widespread admiration and a heated debate about Yoruba culture and respect for royalty.

The encounter took place at the 80th birthday celebration of Asiwaju Babatunde Oremule. In the footage, KSA is seen being gently led into the venue by a companion before coming face to face with the Ooni.

Source: Legit.ng