Lana Del Rey's family is far more creative than most fans realise. Her father, Robert England Grant Jr., built a fortune as an internet entrepreneur, while her mother, Patricia Ann Hill-Grant, worked as a schoolteacher. Her younger sister, Caroline "Chuck" Grant, is the photographer behind some of Lana's most iconic album covers.

Lana Del Rey's father, Rob Grant and mother Patricia. Photo: @pattygrantlp

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Lana Del Rey was born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant to Robert England Grant Jr. and Patricia Ann Hill-Grant.

to Robert England Grant Jr. and Patricia Ann Hill-Grant. Her father is a millionaire domain investor and founder of WebMediaProperties; her mother was a schoolteacher.

Lana has two younger siblings: a brother named Charlie and a sister named Caroline.

Caroline, known as "Chuck," is a professional photographer who has shot multiple Lana Del Rey album covers.

At age 14, Lana's parents sent her to a boarding school in Connecticut to address a serious alcohol problem.

Who are Lana Del Rey's parents?

Lana Del Rey, often voted the most beautiful woman in the world, was born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant in Manhattan, New York City on 21 June 1985. She is the oldest child of Robert England Grant Jr., a Grey Group copywriter turned entrepreneur, and Patricia Ann "Pat" Hill, a former Grey account executive.

Her parents were working in advertising when she was born, but left their city life behind to move to Lake Placid, New York, in the Adirondack Mountains when Del Rey was a baby.

Lana Del Rey and her father are musicians. Photo: @Rob Grant

Source: Facebook

Robert England Grant Jr. — her father

In Lake Placid, her father worked for a furniture company before becoming an entrepreneurial domain investor. He later founded WebMediaProperties, an international network consisting of over 8,000 speciality websites.

Lana does reportedly come from a wealthy family. Her father is Rob Grant, a real estate broker and the president and CEO of Web Media Properties.

However, not everyone agrees the "millionaire dad" narrative tells the full story. David Nichtern, the owner of her old record label Five Point Records, has pushed back on the idea that Del Rey's family wealth had anything to do with her success.

"Her father never had anything to do financially with supporting her creativity. I don't know if he was lending her money to live off, but at least when she was with us, not a penny," he said. "I don't know if he's rich or not; I met him and he seemed like a pretty ordinary guy."

As a child, her father wrote country songs for personal enjoyment. He introduced her to The Beach Boys. Her father also helped with the marketing of her debut album.

Patricia Ann Hill-Grant — her mother

Before working as a teacher in upstate New York, Hill-Grant was an assistant account executive at an advertising firm in New York City. She graduated from the now-closed Bradford College and Syracuse University. From the late 1970s to the early 1980s, she worked as an assistant account executive at Grey Group, a major advertising and marketing company.

Lana's relationship with her mother has been openly complicated. Lana Del Rey has described what sounds like a rocky and unstable relationship with her mum in her lyrics over the years.

What happened to Lana Del Rey when she was 14?

Lana Del Rey, who recently married Jeremy Dufrene, has admitted that she was only 14 years old when her family sent her to boarding school to recover from alcohol addiction.

Her parents sent her to Kent School, a strict boarding school in Connecticut, at the age of 14 to help kick her drinking habit. In an interview with GQ magazine, she was candid about how serious it had become.

"My parents were worried, I was worried. I knew it was a problem when I liked it more than I liked doing anything else." — Lana Del Rey, GQ

Boarding school was not having the desired effect, so the next step was a stint in rehab, which set her on a better path.

She has said that a great deal of what she wrote on Born to Die is about these "wilderness years."

Does Lana Del Rey have any siblings?

Lana Del Rey and her siblings — sister Caroline and brother Charlie — come from a creative family. The siblings, Caroline "Chuck" Grant and Charlie Hill-Grant, were raised in upstate New York by their parents, Robert Grant and Patricia Ann Hill.

Caroline "Chuck" Grant — her sister

Caroline H. "Chuck" Grant, born 19 November 1987 in Lake Placid, New York, is a professional photographer based in Los Angeles and New York City. She is the younger sister of American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey. She is 38 years old as of 2026.

Grant, who graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City, continues to photograph Del Rey as well as other artists and models for various promotional publications.

Her sister, photographer Caroline "Chuck" Grant, shot Del Rey's Lust for Life album cover and has taken promotional photos of the musician. That partnership goes far deeper than one album. She notably shot the cover of Del Rey's debut studio EP Kill Kill, debut studio album Lana Del Ray, fifth studio album Lust for Life, and sixth studio album Norman Rockwell!, alongside a number of single covers and promotional materials.

Caroline is a photographer based in Los Angeles and New York City. She was once named "one to watch" by Vogue Australia, and her photos have been featured in publications including Complex, Fader, New York Magazine, Rolling Stone, and Vice.

Chuck, who posts on X under the handle @yourgirlchuck, began photographing her sister as a hobby at a young age, then attended Parsons College, where she and her sister shared an apartment.

Album Chuck Grant's role Lana Del Ray (2010) Cover photographer Born to Die (2012) Promotional photographer Ultraviolence (2014) Promotional photographer Honeymoon (2015) Cover and promotional photographer Lust for Life (2017) Cover photographer Norman Rockwell! (2019) Cover photographer Chemtrails over the Country Club (2021) Promotional photographer

Charlie Hill-Grant — her brother

Charlie is a filmmaker who has shot content for Del Rey in recent years. Although he followed in his father's footsteps into the world of real estate, Charlie is also a passionate filmmaker based in LA. In September 2020, he shot a home video as an accompaniment to Del Rey's Interview magazine cover.

The Grant siblings grew up in upstate New York and maintain a close relationship, often collaborating on creative endeavours, including appearances in Lana's music videos.

Is Lana Del Rey's father a millionaire?

Robert England Grant Jr. is widely reported to be a millionaire. It is not public knowledge how much Lana Del Rey's parents are worth. However, considering it has been widely reported that Del Rey's father is a multi-millionaire, it is likely their net worth is fairly sizable, possibly in the double-digit millions.

As for Lana herself, Lana Del Rey is an American singer-songwriter who has a net worth of $60 million.

FAQ

What is Lana Del Rey's real name?

Lana Del Rey's real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, born 21 June 1985 in New York City.

What happened to Lana Del Rey's dad?

Lana Del Rey's father, Robert England Grant Jr., is a domain investor and former Grey Group copywriter. He transitioned from advertising into internet entrepreneurship, building an empire of speciality websites.

What is the relationship between Lana Del Rey and Patricia Ann Hill?

Patricia Ann Hill-Grant is Lana's mother. Patricia Ann "Patty" Hill-Grant is the birth mother of American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey. Before working as a teacher in upstate New York, Hill-Grant was an assistant account executive at an advertising firm in New York City. Lana has hinted at a difficult relationship with her mother through her songwriting over the years.

Who is Lana Del Rey's little sister?

Caroline H. "Chuck" Grant, born 19 November 1987 in Lake Placid, New York, is a professional photographer based in Los Angeles and New York City. She is Lana's younger sister and has collaborated with her on photography for over a decade.

How many siblings does Lana Del Rey have?

She has two younger siblings: Caroline "Chuck" Grant, her sister, and Charlie Grant, her brother.

Final word

Lana Del Rey's parents — a former advertising executive turned internet entrepreneur and a schoolteacher — raised three creative children in upstate New York. Her father's rumoured millions remain a topic of debate, and her rocky teenage years led to boarding school at 14. Through it all, it is her sister Chuck who has stayed closest to the work — turning a childhood hobby into a career that has shaped some of Lana's most iconic visuals.

Source: Legit.ng