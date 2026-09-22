DJ Cuppy took to X on Monday, September 21, 2026, to share thoughts about deleting all her social media accounts

The billionaire daughter hinted she was considering abandoning the online world and relocating to the countryside

Her post drew a flood of reactions from fans and critics with wildly different opinions on her idea

Florence Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and one of Nigeria's most recognisable music personalities, sparked concern among her followers on Monday, September 21, 2026, after posting a candid thought on X about leaving social media behind entirely.

In the post, she wrote: "Just still thinking about deleting social media, moving to the countryside and buying 3 goats. Nothing major."

Reactions as DJ Cuppy considers quitting social media to buy three goats. Photo credit@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The casual tone DJ Cuppy used did little to disguise what many fans read as a genuine frustration with online life.

DJ Cuppy considers buying three goats and moving to the countryside; fans react. Photo credit@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

While the disc jockey stopped short of announcing a definitive decision, the post arrived amid backlash following one of her recent videos, leaving followers to piece together what may have pushed her to the edge.

Here is DJ Cuppy's X post about her plan to leave social media:

Fans react to Cuppy's countryside dream

The post quickly attracted a wave of responses ranging from heartfelt pleas to sharp-tongued criticism.

@abazwhyllzz pleaded:

"Please don't delete it, you know you're the only one who gives me life here. How will I do without you please"

@Sadboypoco took a more playful approach:

"Cuppy please take me with you, promise i will be bringing all the herbs, we gonna be needing"

@Chikerenduka wrote:

"Moving to a country side and buying 3 goats sounds adventurous, but deleting social media accounts? No! You won't do that"

@Info4fly was more blunt:

"Omo, nothing better has ever crossed your mind. Trust me, that's the only way."

@Mr_buchi_01 was far less sympathetic, writing:

"Menopause don dey knock for this one door nonstop. After playing bed to bed midfield in so many countries, she now cry everyday here for husband. Even her wealthy father couldn't help to connect her with rich kids bcuz, no one wants a fairly used rich man pikin."

Meanwhile, @Black101 kept things light:

"Weytin you wan deh use goat do when ah deh available for you."

Will DJ Cuppy actually leave?

Whether the post signals a genuine exit plan or simply a moment of online fatigue remains unclear. DJ Cuppy has built a significant following across platforms and has been vocal about both the highs and lows of life in the public eye. For now, her account remains active, and fans appear divided between urging her to stay and encouraging the rural retreat she is dreaming about.

DJ Cuppy shares gym plan

Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy stated that she would give the gym a lot of chances, as she gave to her relationship.

The disc jockey stated this while making part of her New Year's plans known to her lovers on social media. Fans took to the comment section to react to the post because of what the disc jockey had been through in her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng