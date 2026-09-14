Jaden Hossler's most high-profile relationship was with influencer Stassie Karanikolaou, but the road there was anything but smooth. Before Stassie, the singer-songwriter, known professionally as Jxdn, lived through one of TikTok's messiest love triangles. Who is he dating today?

Jaden Hossler at EA's "Battlefield 6" Reveal Celebration held at the Sunset Room on July 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Jaden Hossler, real name Jaden Isaiah Hossler, has had three publicly known relationships : Mads Lewis, Nessa Barrett, and Stassie Karanikolaou.

: Mads Lewis, Nessa Barrett, and Stassie Karanikolaou. His split from Mads Lewis in 2021 sparked a viral TikTok scandal involving fellow creator Nessa Barrett.

Jaden and Nessa dated for roughly a year before confirming their breakup in May 2022.

for roughly a year before confirming their breakup in May 2022. He and Stassie went Instagram official in February 2023 but confirmed a split in April 2024.

Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis

Mads Lewis attends SkillHouse World Premiere at Park City on January 24, 2025 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Leon Bennett

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Mads Lewis and Jaden Hossler had been dating on and off since 2019. The pair were fixtures in the same TikTok social circle and regularly appeared in each other's content.

The two hit a bumpy road in February 2021, after Nessa Barrett released her song "La Di Die" featuring Hossler. Fans began to suspect something was amiss after Lewis and Hossler unfollowed each other on social media shortly after the song went live.

Mads alleged that Jaden and Nessa got together while he was still in a relationship, and she posted a now-deleted TikTok about the drama. The clip went viral almost instantly, racking up views across fan-repost pages.

The Call Her Daddy episode

Mads appeared on the April 14 episode of Call Her Daddy, where she told host Alex Cooper her full side of the story. A tearful Mads said she "found out this morning that Jaden liked Nessa" and that she had a "gut feeling" about the two, discovering voice messages about Nessa from Jaden's manager on his iPad.

The fallout spread beyond Jaden and Mads. The drama surrounding Nessa Barrett, Josh Richards, Jaden Hossler, and Mads Lewis became a four-way love quadrant that shocked the TikTok community.

Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett

Jxdn and Nessa Barrett attend the 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie's Fund at Hollywood Palladium on April 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

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Before Jaden and Nessa got together, both were in relationships. Jaden was dating Mads Lewis, while Nessa was with Josh Richards. Everything seemed fine until Jaden and Nessa began spending more time together while recording and promoting their single La Di Die.

La Di Die is a song by Nessa Barrett featuring Jxdn, released on February 19, 2021, via Warner Records.

Nessa developed a closer bond with Jaden through all the time they spent together while collaborating on music. They made the relationship official in April 2021 after confirming their romance to paparazzi.

Nessa later told Seventeen that she and Jaden had moved in together, adding that the energy in their shared studio space was "insane".

The breakup

On May 2, 2022, Nessa confirmed rumours that she and Jaden had split after more than a year of dating. In a joint statement to her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health."

Nessa later said their relationship affected both their mental health and their social standing with friends. "And during our relationship, we both really struggled mentally," Nessa said.

Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou

Jaden Hossler (L) and Anastasia Karanikolaou attend Spotify's 2024 Best New Artist Party at Paramount Studios on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

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Anastasia Karanikolaou, popularly known as Stassie or Stassiebaby, is an American model, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and YouTube personality. She rose to prominence as the best friend of Kylie Jenner.

How they got together

Dating rumours surrounding Jaden and Stassie began after they were photographed several times throughout November 2022. A video of them at a Billie Eilish concert in December 2022 also circulated, and fans started to think the two might be a thing.

In January 2023, the couple shared videos from a vacation together, which only fuelled the romance rumours further.

After being the subject of romance rumours, the pair confirmed their connection with a photo sharing a kiss, posted to Jaden's Instagram on February 4, 2023, and re-shared on Stassie's Instagram Story the same day.

The on-again, off-again period

Fans believed that Jaden and Stassie broke things off in March 2023, as all the cute social media posts and interactions between the pair abruptly stopped. For a few months, there was silence between them online.

Then in June 2023, Jaden publicly admitted that he was struggling with his mental health and would be taking time to seek treatment.

The couple made their red carpet debut at a Diesel x FWRD event in July 2023, following speculation of a breakup in March and personal challenges faced by both individuals.

Stassie and Jaden continued to film TikTok videos together through August 2023, making it clear they were back together. The pair continued posting together regularly until early 2024, when their online interactions came to a halt once again prior to their final split.

The confirmed breakup

Stassie Karanikolaou confirmed that she and Jaden Hossler had officially broken up via a TikTok video, a post that surfaced in April 2024, per J-14 Magazine.

Does Jaden Hossler have a kid?

No. There is no verified evidence that Jaden Hossler has any children. He has been open about personal struggles with depression and anxiety, even taking a break from music in 2023 to focus on his mental health and sobriety.

Fan-fiction content on TikTok using the "Jaden Hossler" name and fatherhood storylines is circulating, but these are fictional and unrelated to real events. No credible source confirms a child.

FAQs

Who did Jaden Hossler date before Nessa Barrett? Jaden Hossler had been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Mads Lewis since 2019, before his romance with Nessa Barrett began following their musical collaboration. Why did Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett break up? In a joint statement, both said, "Last month we broke up to take time to focus on our own careers & mental health." No further reason was officially given. When did Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou start dating? Stassie Karanikolaou and Jaden Hossler began dating in late 2022, making their relationship official on Instagram in February 2023. Are Jaden Hossler and Stassie Karanikolaou still together? No. Stassie Karanikolaou confirmed that she and Jaden Hossler had officially broken up in April 2024. Neither has publicly announced a new relationship since. Does Jaden Hossler have children? Jaden Hossler has no confirmed children. He is currently unmarried and has been linked with several public relationships. Any TikTok content suggesting otherwise is fan fiction.

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Source: Legit.ng