Jada Pollock publicly hailed Wizkid's first son, Bolutife Balogun, known as Champz, after his music video surfaced online

Music executive Bankuli shared the video on Instagram on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, drawing attention to the young singer

This is not the first time Jada P has shown support for Champz, having also liked his debut EP post in 2025

Jada Pollock, the partner of Afrobeats star Wizkid, has publicly shown love for his eldest son's latest musical effort, and fans have taken notice.

The video in question features Bolutife Balogun, widely known by his stage name Champz, and was shared on Instagram by music executive Bankuli on Wednesday, 9 September 2026.

Reactions as Jada Pollock sends a message to Wizkid's son Champz over new music. Photo credit@jadap/@thechampz

Source: Instagram

Champz appeared in the clip performing his own music, signalling a growing desire to carve out his own lane in the industry.

Jada, known online as Jada P, headed straight to the comment section of Bankuli's post to cheer the young artist on, dropping a fire emoji in a show of enthusiasm that quickly caught the attention of fans and followers.

Jada P's history of supporting Champz

Jada Pollock reacts to Wizkid's son Champz new music video online. Photo credit@jadap

Source: Instagram

This is not an isolated gesture. Back in 2025, when Champz dropped his debut EP, Jada was among those who liked the post promoting it, suggesting she has consistently been in his corner. The recurring support has drawn warm reactions from followers who see it as a meaningful display of family solidarity.

Champz is Wizkid's first son, born to a different mother. Wizkid, whose full name is Ayodeji Balogun, has three sons from different relationships.

Here is the Instagram post about Wizkid's son and Jada P below:

Fans react to Jada P's comment

The video and Jada's reaction sparked a wave of comments from fans across social media:

@olowobnm wrote:

"Na why she nor be naija woman."

@funatmosphere_ commented:

"Na me she suppose support."

@danny_babanla said:

"Ma plz let him go far too like his dad."

@carlscavalli reacted: "@jada_p__

we love your engineering and no doubts Champz gonna feel the effect of your work."

@_iampablo_jnr added:

"Pikin wey sabi una dey compare am with ochacho pikin."

Wizkid's son Zion rocks expensive neckpiece

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zion shifted the attention of many Nigerians online. The cute little being was seen in the comfort of his parents, Wizkid and Jada P's, sitting room as he had a moment to himself.

Zion was seen wearing one of the musician's popular ornaments and was glad to see what he looked like after checking himself out in the mirror.

Source: Legit.ng