Gospel dancer Brother Chike is set to walk down the aisle with his bride, Rotimi, this Thursday, September 18

Hallelujah Challenge convener Nathaniel Bassey made the surprise announcement on Instagram

Thousands of fans from across the world flooded the comments section to celebrate the beloved dancer

One of the most beloved figures in the Hallelujah Challenge community is about to say "I do." Gospel dancer Brother Chike is set to wed his partner, Rotimi, this Thursday, September 18, sending fans into an online frenzy.

The news broke on Monday, September 14, when Nathaniel Bassey, the gospel singer and convener of the widely followed Hallelujah Challenge, shared the announcement on Instagram. Bassey, who described both Chike and Rotimi as spiritual children, called on followers to pray for the couple ahead of their big day.

Hallelujah Challenge’s popular dancer Brother Chike shares pre-wedding photos. Credit: brother_chike

Source: Instagram

"Let's start this Monday with some sizzling news... Guess who is getting married this Thursday?" Bassey wrote, before identifying the groom as, whom he described as "Son of God and my beloved son in the Faith." He introduced the bride as Rotimi, calling her "another daughter of God, and my precious daughter."

Nathaniel Bassey Calls Followers to Bless the Couple

Bassey also encouraged fans who have been touched by Chike's ministry to reach out and show their support. "If Chike has been a blessing to you, please pray for them as they walk the aisle in a few days. And you may reach out and be a blessing to him directly as the Lord leads you!" he wrote.

He added a playful note, hinting that the next Hallelujah Challenge session would be even more spirited following the wedding.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey shared an update about the October Hallelujah Challenge edition.

Nathaniel Bassey celebrates with Hallelujah Challenge dancer Brother Chike. Credit: nathanielblow

Source: Instagram

Nathaniel Bassey's post announcing Brother Chike's wedding is below:

Fans Celebrate Brother Chike's Wedding News

Supporters from across the globe rushed to congratulate the dancer, with the Instagram comment section quickly filling with warm messages.

@ivysbeauty_ke wrote:

"Our greatest dancer 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍your energy is always unmatched..wishing you the very best in your new chapter..God's mercy endureth forever 🔥👏❤️"

@assiedua shared:

"Indeed, the whole world celebrates with our Brother Chike! We bless the name of the Lord for this wonderful blessing! Congratulations Brother @brother_chike 🥳💃🏾"

@wakesho_kesh reacted:

"Chike our Boy,,, our Dancer... Our favourite 😍😍😍😍😍congratulations son❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love from kenyaaaaaaa🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪"

@tonymoretohlar said:

"Congratulations Chike son of God, Born of God, dancer of God, ready to Marry🙌"

@ellemafura commented:

"The whole world is happy for Brother Chike!!!!!👏👏👏"

@hey_panny_ wrote:

"Congratulations Chike"

Brother Chike goes gaga during Hallelujah Challenge

Legit.ng reported that a captivating video showing a dancer's energy at the Hallelujah Challenge has left social media users in stitches.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, captured a young man, identified as Brother Chike, dancing with reckless abandon, completely absorbed in the moment.

"Brother Chike strikes again. Hallelujah Challenge Day 8. No place like Hallelujah Challenge," the video's caption read.

Source: Legit.ng