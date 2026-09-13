Laila Charani, Ned Nwoko's fifth wife, shared a video of herself, her husband, and their kids enjoying a beach getaway

The Moroccan beauty posted the vacation content as reports of Ned Nwoko's possible reconciliation with Regina Daniels circulated online

Laila expressed gratitude for the family trip, saying travel gives her the chance to pause, reconnect, and experience life

Laila Charani has turned heads online after posting a sun-soaked family vacation video alongside her husband, Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko, and their children, right in the middle of swirling reports about a potential reconciliation between Nwoko and his actress wife, Regina Daniels.

The Moroccan beauty shared the footage on her social media page, showing the family enjoying a beach escape together.

Ned Nwoko’s wife Laila Charani reacts amid buzz over Regina Daniels’ return. Credit: @regina.daniels, @lailacharani

Source: Instagram

The timing of the post has set tongues wagging, with many noting that it came sharply after rumours surfaced suggesting Regina Daniels had made a surprise return to Nwoko's life.

Laila Charani Speaks on Family and Travel

In her caption, Laila reflected on the value of slowing down and being present with the people she loves most. She wrote:

"Somewhere between the busy days and beautiful destinations, there is always time for one moments that matter most.

Grateful for this beautiful escape with my husband. Our family, sunshine, laughter, and plenty of new memories to take home. This is one of the reasons I love to travel. It gives us the chance to pause, reconnect, and experience life somewhere beautiful."

Ned Nwoko's Household in the Spotlight

Ned Nwoko, the Delta State politician and businessman, is widely known for his polygamous household, which includes both Laila Charani and Nollywood actress Regina Daniels among his wives.

Regina Daniels reportedly returns as Laila Charani breaks her silence. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The two women have occasionally found themselves at the centre of public curiosity, particularly whenever reports surface about tensions or shifting dynamics within the family.

Laila's latest post, warm and deliberately romantic in its framing, has sparked fresh conversation online about the state of affairs in the Nwoko household, with followers reading into the timing as a pointed response to the Regina Daniels reconciliation rumours.

See Laila's viral Instagram post below:

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng