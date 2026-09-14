Wigwe University published school fees across its four colleges, revealing a scholarship structure tied directly to JAMB scores

Students who score between 150 and 179 in the UTME will not qualify for any discount at Wigwe University

Depending on the college, unqualified applicants could face tuition fees as high as nearly N12 million per session

Just like several other higher institutions in Nigeria, Wigwe University recently published the school fees for the courses under the colleges at the institution.

At Wigwe University, there is the College of Science & Computing, College of Management & Social Sciences, College of Engineering, and College of Arts.

Wigwe University reveals 4 categories not eligible for discounts. Photo Source: Wigwe University

Source: Getty Images

Wigwe University: Students exempted from discount

While this is public knowledge, Wigwe University offers scholarships to certain students or individuals with exceptional academic performance. These scholarships are reflected in the amount the school charges such students as school fees.

Wigwe University explains that where the school charges a high amount as its school fees, the higher the score of an applicant or student, the greater the discount that will be applied to determine the school fees payable.

In this article, Legit.ng has listed 4 categories of students who will pay above N9 million as school fees because they do not qualify for the discounts.

1. College of Arts: UTME students

In the UTME examination, Wigwe University explains that if the JAMB score of an individual who wishes to secure admission into the university is between 250 and 299, such an applicant will enjoy a 50% discount and pay N4,800,000 as school fees.

Meanwhile, a candidate who wishes to study any course under the College of Arts and scores between 150 and 179 in JAMB will not qualify for the discount and is expected to pay a tuition fee of N9,600,000.

2. College of Engineering: UTME students

At the College of Engineering at Wigwe University, there are courses such as:

* B.Eng Electrical Engineering

* B.Eng Mechanical Engineering

* B.Eng Computer Engineering (Specialization in Robotics)

* B.Eng Mechatronics Engineering

Individuals who excel in their examinations are welcome to study any of the above-listed courses under the College of Engineering.

The performance of a candidate in the UTME determines whether a discount will be applied to the school fees to be paid at Wigwe University.

At Wigwe University, the discount for an applicant who scores above 300 in the JAMB examination is 60%, meaning that the individual will pay N4,799,520 as tuition fees.

However, if a candidate scores between 150 and 179 in JAMB, such an individual will not be entitled to a discount from the university, and the original fee will apply.

For a candidate who wishes to study any engineering course at Wigwe University and scores between 150 and 179 in JAMB, such a person is expected to pay N11,998,800 as school fees.

Wigwe University lists 4 students denied fee discounts. Photo Source: Wigwe University

Source: Getty Images

3. College of Management & Social Sciences

It is important to note that four groups of individuals who score within different JAMB score ranges are entitled to discounts.

Below is the breakdown of who might expect a discount on school fees:

Applicants who score 180–219 in JAMB - 30% discount

Applicants who score 220–249 in JAMB - 40% discount

Applicants who score 250–299 in JAMB - 50% discount

Applicants who score 300+ in JAMB - 60% discount

Originally, the fee for all programmes under the College of Management & Social Sciences is N11,998,800, and the discount applies based on the score an applicant has in JAMB.

This means that any individual who hopes to study any of the courses under this college and scores between 150 and 179 in JAMB will not qualify for a discount and will be required to pay the original school fees of N11,998,800.

Wigwe University reveals 4 categories paying above N9m. Photo Source: Wigwe University

Source: UGC

4. College of Science & Computing

In this college, below are the available programmes at Wigwe University:

BSc Data Science

BSc Mathematics

BSc Computer Science

BSc Cybersecurity

BSc Software Engineering

BSc Forensic Science

BSc Robotics (Artificial Intelligence)

BSc Information and Communication Technology (ICT)

Just as explained above, applicants who wish to study any of the above courses may or may not enjoy a discount, depending on their UTME score.

Should an applicant who wishes to study any of the above-mentioned courses score less than 180 in the JAMB examination, they are expected to pay a tuition fee of N11,998,800.

Redeemer’s University releases 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had published its approved 2026/2027 school fees for selected courses, including Law, Biochemistry, and Civil Engineering.

The fees varied across different levels, with some courses costing more than N2 million per year, while the university’s online listing covered students from 200 level and above.

Source: Legit.ng