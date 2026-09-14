Natasha Osawaru made a bold presidential promise to her grandfather, billionaire Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, at his 92nd birthday celebration

The Edo lawmaker delivered an emotional speech at a royal-themed ceremony honouring the billionaire patriarch

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with a mix of laughter, doubt, and warm birthday wishes for the celebrant

Natasha Osawaru, wife of music legend 2Baba and an Edo lawmaker, stole the spotlight at her grandfather's lavish 92nd birthday party on Sunday, September 14, 2026, when she made a striking promise live on stage: to become Nigeria's president.

The event, held in a grand indoor setting decorated with gold ring-shaped stage props and ceremonial signage, appeared to carry the weight of a royal celebration. Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom and one of Nigeria's most prominent billionaires, sat in the front row as his granddaughter addressed him with visible emotion.

2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru shares dream to be president one day. Credit: honnatashaosawaru

Source: Instagram

Natasha Osawaru's Presidential Promise

Natasha paid tribute to her grandfather in terms that went well beyond birthday pleasantries. She told him he grows "sweeter and better" with age, and described the closeness of their bond as something that often moves her to tears. Then came the declaration that has since set social media alight.

"I promise you that I'll be the president of this country before you go," she said at the event. "And I'll make you very, very proud."

She went further, pledging to improve herself daily for his sake and praying for his long life.

Reactions as Natasha Osawaru shares presidency dream at grandpa's birthday party. Credit: honnatashaosawaru.

Source: Instagram

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The video of Natasha Osawaru addressing her grandfather at his 92nd birthday party is below:

Reactions to Natasha Osawaru's Speech

The Instagram clip spread quickly, with many Nigerians amused by the presidential ambition while others found the moment genuinely moving.

@choco_pearl01 quipped:

"Why those men Dey loook like penal of judges"

@the_queenmau reacted simply:

"President? 😂😂😂"

@marynnaemeka03 wrote:

"After Peter obi abi na b4 Peter just asking when u won b president mama... lastly did you people invited 2face to this occasion or na just u dey miss ur man... chia love sweet o God when"

@dr_ray231 noted:

"lol 😂 why you they sing you're Africa queen at the ending 😂"

@prettyndli offered warm support:

"I love women that dream big achievement. Happy birthday grandma ❤️🔥"

Natasha Osawaru spotted with a baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Osawaru caused a buzz on social media over a clip of her with a baby.

The Edo state House of Assembly Minority Leader shared a video on her status showing her stepping out for a stroll alongside a baby.

The clip offered a rare and private glimpse into the life of a woman who balances the demands of political office with the quieter, private world of motherhood.

Source: Legit.ng