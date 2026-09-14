Aliko Dangote has disclosed that he acquired his first private jet when he was just 22 and a half years old

The billionaire industrialist reflected on his remarkable business journey while speaking at the launch of Dangote Refinery’s IPO

Dangote urged wealthy Nigerians to invest more of their money in productive ventures instead of spending huge sums on luxury assets

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has offered a glimpse into his extraordinary rise in business, disclosing that he bought his first private jet at just 22 and a half years old.

Dangote made the disclosure on Monday, September 14, at the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos during the formal launch of the Initial Public Offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The billionaire was reflecting on his decades-long journey when he made the surprising revelation.

Aliko Dangote discloses that he acquired his first private jet when he was just 22 and a half years old. Photos: Aliko Dangote.

Source: Instagram

Dangote shares how he got his private jet at 22

Dangote said he had enjoyed his career as a businessman but suggested that his priorities have evolved with age.

He stated:

"My career as a businessman, I really had a great time. I had my first private jet at 22 and a half years old.”

For many Nigerians, the revelation offers another glimpse into just how early Dangote began accumulating significant wealth.

But his message at the event went beyond personal luxury.

Dangote called on wealthy Nigerians to channel more of their resources into productive investments capable of creating jobs and strengthening the economy.

He particularly referenced Nigerians who own extremely expensive private aircraft.

“I try as much as I can to encourage people who are riding $900 million aircraft to please go and put that into production,” he said.

According to Dangote, Nigeria cannot achieve its full economic potential without greater investment in production and other productive activities.

Watch the X video of Aliko Dangote speaking about when he got his first private jet here:

Reactions trail Aliko Dangote's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@DrMKU stated:

"Nigeria’s elite mentality, for the consumption of the gullible like you. They thrive on advantages and tell others to “work hard”."

@debicyola noted:

"Unfortunately, our younger guys won't do it, instead they buy flashy cars for showoff. Reason why you see more unemployed youths nationwide than factories. Reason why you see 5000 candidates applying for 10 job openings. We dey suffer for the country"

Dangote urges wealthy Nigerians to invest more of their money in productive ventures. Photo: Dangote.

Source: UGC

Dangote offers Nigerians chance to own shares in refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries Limited, said on Monday that domestic workers, traders, drivers, cooks, and managers will all be eligible to buy shares in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals when it launches its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Dangote announced the signing ceremony for the IPO's registration documents in Lagos, calling the offer an "IPO for the people" designed to give ordinary Nigerians and other Africans a direct stake in Africa's largest oil refinery.

Source: Legit.ng