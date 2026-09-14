Australia's Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462) is open to citizens of 30 countries, but no African nation appears on the eligibility list

Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old, meet an education requirement, and prove they have at least AUD5,000 to support themselves during their stay

Citizens of China, India, and Vietnam face an additional hurdle, as they must first enter a ballot and be randomly selected before they can even apply

Australia's First Work and Holiday visa, known as subclass 462, allows young people aged 18 to 30 to live, work, and travel in Australia for an extended period, using employment to help cover the cost of their stay.

The visa is open to citizens of 30 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, the United States of America, India, Indonesia, China, Spain, Portugal, and several others across Europe, Asia, and South America. Notably, no African country appears on the eligible list.

Australia lists 6 conditions foreigners must meet for Work and Holiday visa. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for Australia's First Work and Holiday visa?

1. Applicants must hold a valid passport from one of the eligible countries

2. Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old at the time of application. The deadline to submit an application is midnight Australian Eastern Standard Time the day before an applicant's 31st birthday, even if they are applying from outside Australia. Authorities advise against submitting an application on the birthday itself to avoid complications.

3. A person cannot have previously entered Australia on a Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462) or a Working Holiday visa (subclass 417). Applicants must also meet an education requirement, the details of which vary by country and are set out on the Australian embassy website for each nation.

4. Proof of at least functional English proficiency is required. This condition is automatically satisfied for citizens of the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, New Zealand, and the Republic of Ireland. Others may qualify by demonstrating that they studied at an institution where all teaching was conducted in English, or by submitting results from an approved English language test.

5. Eleven specific countries on the list must also provide a letter of support from their government as part of the application.

6. Applicants must show they have sufficient funds to support themselves in Australia and to pay for onward travel once their stay ends. The Australian government sets this at roughly AUD5,000 for the initial period of stay, plus the cost of a fare to the next destination after leaving the country.

Other conditions for Australia Work and Holiday visa

Additional requirements include meeting health and character standards, having no outstanding debts to the Australian government, and not having had a previous visa cancelled or application refused.

Citizens of China, India, and Vietnam face a separate step before they can apply. These passport holders must first go through a pre-application process involving a ballot, and only those randomly selected from the ballot are then permitted to lodge a full visa application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng