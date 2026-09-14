Wigwe University published its approved tuition fee structure for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering four colleges

The university tied scholarship discounts directly to JAMB scores, with students scoring 300 and above qualifying for the highest discount

Full tuition fees range from ₦9.6 million for Arts to nearly ₦12 million for Engineering, Science and Management courses

Wigwe University has released its official tuition fee breakdown for the 2026/2027 academic session, revealing a tiered scholarship system that links the amount students pay directly to their JAMB scores.

The fee structure covers four colleges: the College of Arts, Engineering, Management and Social Sciences, and Science and Computing.

Wigwe University approved fees for 2026/2027 session. Photo credit: Wigwe University.

Source: UGC

Rather than charging a flat rate, the university has structured its fees around five scholarship bands, each corresponding to a range of UTME scores.

Wigwe University's JAMB-Linked Scholarship Tiers

Students who score 300 and above in JAMB qualify for the Founder's Scholarship, which offers a 60% discount on tuition.

Those who score between 250 and 299 receive the BOT Chairman's Scholarship at a 50% discount, while scores between 220 and 249 attract the Pro-Chancellor's Scholarship at 40% off.

The VC's Scholarship, offering a 30% discount, applies to students who score between 180 and 219. Students scoring between 150 and 179 pay full tuition with no discount applied.

For the College of Arts, full tuition stands at ₦9,600,000, while top scorers with 300 and above pay ₦3,840,000.

The three remaining colleges, Engineering, Management and Social Sciences, and Science and Computing, share the same fee structure, with full tuition set at ₦11,998,800.

A student in any of those three colleges who scores 300 or above on the UTME would pay ₦4,799,520, representing a saving of over ₦7 million compared to full fees.

Full Fee Breakdown by College

The complete tuition figures for each scholarship tier at Wigwe University are as follows:

College of Arts

- Founder's Scholarship (300+): ₦3,840,000

- BOT Chairman's Scholarship (250–299): ₦4,800,000

- Pro-Chancellor's Scholarship (220–249): ₦5,760,000

- VC's Scholarship (180–219): ₦6,720,000

- Full Tuition (150–179): ₦9,600,000

Engineering / Management and Social Sciences / Science and Computing

- Founder's Scholarship (300+): ₦4,799,520

- BOT Chairman's Scholarship (250–299): ₦5,999,400

- Pro-Chancellor's Scholarship (220–249): ₦7,199,280

- VC's Scholarship (180–219): ₦8,399,160

- Full Tuition (150–179): ₦11,998,800

The structure means that a prospective student's JAMB performance has a direct and significant financial consequence, with the difference between the lowest and highest discount brackets running into millions of naira depending on the chosen college.

Wigwe University announces 60% discount

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wigwe University announced a 60% tuition fee discount under its Founder's Scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The scholarship applies to students across all 4 colleges, covering Arts, Engineering, Management and Social Sciences, and Science and Computing.

Source: Legit.ng