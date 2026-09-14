The UK's General Register Office outlined the timeline for obtaining a marriage certificate in England and Wales

A standard certificate is dispatched within 4 days, but applicants without a GRO index reference number face a longer wait

Those who need their marriage certificate urgently have a priority option available, though it comes at a significantly higher price

The UK's General Register Office has outlined exactly how long it takes to receive a marriage certificate in England and Wales, along with the fees attached to each available option.

According to the General Register Office, applicants must first register on the GRO website to order a copy of a marriage certificate.

UK sets out how long it will take to get a marriage certificate. Photo credit: The Independent.

Source: UGC

The registration process takes approximately 10 minutes, and a debit or credit card is required to complete payment.

Standard and Priority Certificate Timelines

The standard certificate fee is £12.50, and documents are dispatched four days after an application is submitted.

However, applicants who do not have a GRO index reference number will need to pay an additional £3.50 per search, and in those cases, certificates are sent out 15 working days after the application is received.

For those who cannot wait, a priority service is available at £38.50. Under this option, the certificate is sent the following working day, provided the order is placed before 4pm.

The cost for extra copies remains the same as the original certificate price under each option.

Other Ways to Order a Certificate

Beyond the online route, applicants can also place orders by telephone through the General Register Office or by post using the relevant GRO certificate application form.

Certificates can additionally be ordered directly from the local register office where the marriage was originally registered.

For Nigerians and other Africans based in the UK who may need a marriage certificate to support a passport application, the GRO offers the option of having the document sent directly to HM Passport Office.

Applicants will need their passport application reference number, which typically begins with "PEX," as well as the address provided by HM Passport Office.

UK posts list of licensed employers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK updated its official register of employers licensed to sponsor foreign workers, with the latest version.

The register covers organisations across healthcare, technology, hospitality, construction, retail and professional services.

Source: Legit.ng