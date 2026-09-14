The Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences Funtua (FUMHSF) published its UTME cut-off marks and entry requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session

Medicine and Surgery carries the highest cut-off mark of 220, while other health science programmes have lower thresholds ranging from 170 to 200

All programmes at the university require five O'Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in line with JAMB entry guidelines

The Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences Funtua (FUMHSF) has released its cut-off marks and entry requirements for all programmes in the 2026/2027 academic session, with Medicine and Surgery set at the highest threshold among all listed courses.

The university requires all candidates to hold five O'Level credit passes, including English Language and Mathematics. Candidates seeking admission into the MBBS programme must obtain these credits at one sitting, while applicants for every other programme may present results from not more than two sittings.

New Nigerian university sets 220 cut-off mark for Medicine, 200 for Nursing for the 2026/2027 session. Photo Credit: fumhsf

Source: UGC

Cut-off marks for all FUMHSF programmes

The MBBS in Medicine and Surgery carries a minimum UTME score of 220, the highest on the list, and takes six years to complete. Nursing Science follows with a cut-off of 200 and a five-year duration, with Biology, Chemistry, and Physics as the required UTME subjects.

Physiotherapy and Public Health are both set at a minimum of 180, though Physiotherapy runs for five years under the Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation while Public Health is a four-year programme under Allied Health Sciences.

Several other programmes share a minimum score of 170, including Occupational Therapy, Speech-Language Therapy, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Environmental Health Sciences, Medical Physics, and Biotechnology. Speech-Language Therapy accepts Physics or Mathematics as an alternative to Physics in the subject combination, while programmes such as Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Environmental Health Sciences, Medical Physics, and Biotechnology offer Mathematics as an alternative subject option in place of either Biology or Physics, depending on the course.

Medical Physics, offered under the Faculty of Science, requires Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics specifically, with no Biology option, while Biotechnology accepts Biology, Chemistry, Physics or Mathematics.

All health science programmes requiring Biology, Chemistry, and Physics as core UTME subjects fall under the faculties of Allied Health Sciences, Medical Rehabilitation, or Basic Clinical and Clinical Sciences.

The full details of the admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session are available on the FUMHSF admissions page.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the University of Ibadan had released its 2026/2027 cut-off marks for Data Science and Software Engineering.

FUOYE's 2026/2027 cut-off marks released

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that FUOYE had released its cut-off marks for Law, Pharmacy, and Medicine and Surgery for the 2026/2027 session.

Prospective students who sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and are considering FUOYE as their institution of choice will need to meet these benchmarks before any admission consideration can take place.

The university has set different score requirements for each course, reflecting the varying levels of competition and academic demand across the programmes.

Source: Legit.ng