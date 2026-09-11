Nigerian Afrobeats singer Mr Eazi shared his top three success traits with young people during a street interview alongside his wife, Temi Otedola

Beyond discipline and patience, Mr Eazi pointed to an unexpected factor he believes plays a major role in any young person's journey

The singer also spoke candidly about one of the hardest challenges he faced while building his career in music and business

Nigerian Afrobeats singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has offered young people a fresh perspective on what it truly takes to succeed, and one of his answers is likely to turn a few heads.

Born Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, Mr Eazi was caught in a street interview alongside his wife, Temi Otedola, in a clip circulating on X on Thursday, September 10, when he was asked to identify a key character trait that supports success.

Mr Eazi discusses success and explains why having a good wife matters on the journey. Photo: mreazi

Source: Instagram

His response was direct:

"Marry a good wife."

The singer did not stop there. He went further to outline three core qualities he believes guide people on the path to achievement, saying,

"I would say discipline, patience, and fear of God."

Mr Eazi on dealing with doubt

The conversation also touched on adversity, and Mr Eazi did not shy away from reflecting on the harder moments of his own journey.

He spoke about the psychological weight of being second-guessed by others, a familiar experience for many young Nigerians trying to build something from scratch.

Rather than frame it as a setback, the singer chose to view it as fuel, noting that "the difficulty of unbelief when you are being second-guessed" can be redirected into motivation.

"You can turn it into something that drives you as well," he added.

Mr Eazi reflects on his success journey and highlights the role of a good wife. Photo: mreazi

Source: Instagram

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola's marriage and career success

His comments carry added context given his own story.

Mr Eazi has built a well-regarded career in music and business. At the same time, his wife, Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has carved out her own path in fashion and acting.

The couple, who wed in 2025 after several years together, remains one of Nigeria's most prominent celebrity pairs.

Their relationship, which blends music, business and family, has consistently drawn public attention, with both maintaining successful independent careers alongside their life together.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Temi Otedola playfully described her husband, Mr Eazi, as strict and judgmental despite his insistence that he had become more relaxed in their relationship.

The singer explained that he deliberately avoids constantly telling his wife what to do, although Temi maintained that his strong opinions remain noticeable.

As they discussed parenthood, Temi predicted that Mr Eazi would become a strict father when they welcome their first child.

Watch Mr Eazi speak about the three things young people need to succeed in the video below:

Mr Eazi explains why Temi Otedola has nine doctors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi hired nine doctors across different countries to monitor his wife Temi Otedola's pregnancy.

The Afrobeats singer explained that their busy lifestyle and constant international travels made it hard to predict their exact location for the birth.

Having multiple doctors on standby ensured continuous medical monitoring and proper care for the couple, no matter which continent they visited.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng