Breaking: Tragedy Strikes as Over 20 People Die in Horrific Road Crash

A multi-vehicle collision on the N1 highway in South Africa's Western Cape left at least 21 people dead

The crash involved two minibus taxis and a third vehicle between the towns of Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka

Western Cape Mobility said several other victims sustained serious injuries in the late-night collision

At least 21 people died after a road crash involving three vehicles on the N1 highway in South Africa's Western Cape Province late Sunday night, the Road Traffic Management Corporation and local authorities confirmed on Monday, September 14.

The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, along a stretch of road between the towns of Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka, roughly 380 kilometres east of Cape Town.

Survivors were rushed away with serious injuries after Sunday’s collision. Photo credit: @TheFederal

Source: Twitter

The Road Traffic Management Corporation shared the news in a post on X.

How the crash happened

Muneera Allie, spokesperson for Western Cape Mobility, the provincial transport department, confirmed the time of the crash.

According to the department, investigators believe two minibus taxis struck each other head-on, and a third vehicle then ploughed into the wreckage.

Several survivors were taken away with serious injuries, though the exact number was not immediately disclosed.

Minibus taxis and road safety in South Africa

Minibus taxis serve as the primary form of public transport for millions of South Africans and are frequently involved in fatal road accidents across the country. The vehicles typically carry large numbers of passengers, which often means a higher death toll when crashes occur.

The N1 is one of South Africa's busiest national routes, connecting Cape Town to Johannesburg and passing through the semi-arid Karoo region where Sunday's collision took place.

Authorities have not yet indicated whether charges will be laid or whether any surviving drivers are under investigation.

Motor boy dies in multiple-truck crash

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a motor boy lost his life after separate multi-vehicle crashes on Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, prompting a joint rescue operation by several emergency agencies and hours of severe traffic congestion across the area.

The incidents began in the early hours of Thursday, July 23, when an articulated trailer loaded with chemical substances overturned on the bridge near the Opic axis.

Source: Legit.ng