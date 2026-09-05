Grammy-winning Burna Boy delivered a humorous speech at his music director Manny's wedding, taking credit for the couple's relationship

Burna Boy recalled how Manny once considered abandoning secular music for church, suggesting the decision to stay changed his life

The speech shed light on the close bond between Burna Boy and his longtime drummer, while fans flooded social media with reactions

Burna Boy stole the spotlight at a wedding that wasn't even his own.

The Grammy-winning Afrobeats star gave a speech at the wedding of his music director and drummer, Emmanuel Abiola-Jacobs, popularly known as Manny or MD, over the weekend.

A video of the moment began circulating online on September 4, capturing the attention of fans who found the address both hilarious and surprisingly candid.

Burna Boy’s memorable speech at longtime music director Manny’s wedding sparks reactions. Photo: burnaboygram/1benny7g

Source: Instagram

Speaking to guests in a blend of Pidgin and English, Burna Boy declared himself personally responsible for the couple's love story.

"Na small thing dey vex me… have you asked them how they met? I've given myself the thanks because if not for me, they wouldn't have met," he said.

Burna Boy recalls Manny's gospel dilemma

The speech took an unexpected turn when Burna Boy brought up a crossroads moment in Manny's career.

He explained that his drummer had once seriously considered leaving secular music altogether to return to gospel and Christianity.

"Manny, you said you wanted to dump music and go back to Jesus and Christianity? If you had quit music, would you and your wife have met?" Burna Boy asked the crowd.

The Afrobeats singer went on to say that if Manny had followed through on that decision and spent his time "clapping hands and praising the sky" in church, the couple would never have crossed paths.

He credited his collective, The Outsiders, with creating the environment where the relationship could blossom.

The moment offered a glimpse into the personal and professional closeness between the two men.

Manny has been a fixture in Burna Boy's live performances and creative setup for years, and the speech made it clear that their relationship extends well beyond the stage.

Watch Burna Boy’s speech at Manny’s wedding below:

Fans react to Burna Boy's humorous wedding speech

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts once the clip spread online:

@offcialtoboy wrote:

"So Burna is now MC chai doing stand up comedy 😂 😂 😂"

@kielezk1 observed:

"Same crowd..but two set in the crowd laughed differently at the same joke in different times and different semi languages."

@utdtega said:

"I love this guy and Davido pass that midget die 😂❤️ too funny and lovable people"

@Joey7hundred reacted:

"😂 Burna na class clown before, nothing wey anybody fit tell me 😂. I too love am."

@seongchi_ wrote:

"You see am? I deserve apology 😭😂 that part of me😂🦍"

@camilamora_0 added:

"Burna Boy really knows how to make a wedding memorable with those jokes. It's wild to think he feels responsible for their love story!"

Burna Boy entertains guests with a playful speech at Manny’s wedding celebration, sparking reactions. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's parents mark 36th wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy’s parents, Bose and Samuel Ogulu, celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts on Instagram.

Bose shared photos of the couple dressed elegantly and described her husband as her best friend and an incredible father to their children.

Their messages about love, friendship and family touched fans and offered a rare glimpse into their private lives.

Source: Legit.ng