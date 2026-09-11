Ola Aina: Super Eagles Star Reacts As He’s Forced to Wash Teammates Boots After Losing in Training
- Super Eagles defender Ola Aina lost a training game at Nottingham Forest and was made to wash his teammates' boots as punishment
- Aina shared the video on Snapchat, where it spread on X and showed his lighter side in the dressing room
- The Nigerian international also opened up about the departure of fellow Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi from the club
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Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles defender Ola Aina found himself on washing duty after ending up on the wrong side of a training ground forfeit, with footage of the incident spreading widely on social media.
Aina shared the clip on his Snapchat account, showing him cleaning his teammates' boots following a defeat in a training match at the club.
The video was picked up and circulated on X, where it drew plenty of attention from football fans who saw a familiar comedic side to the Nigerian international.
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Aina draws the line at Delap's boots
Not everyone's footwear made it into the wash, however. Aina notably left Liam Delap's boots untouched, arguing that Delap had also been on the losing side and was therefore equally responsible.
Chris Wood's boots, on the other hand, did receive the treatment. The episode further cemented Aina's reputation as one of the more entertaining personalities inside the Nottingham Forest dressing room.
Aina opens up on Awoniyi's exit
Off the training pitch, Aina has been adjusting to life at the club without his fellow Super Eagles teammate Taiwo Awoniyi, who left Forest to join Coventry City.
Speaking to R.org, Aina acknowledged the void left by Awoniyi's departure in simple terms: “Yeah, I'm alone now,” he said.
Despite that, Aina said he holds no ill feelings and was genuinely pleased for his compatriot.
“I just want to keep playing and enjoying my football. That's the main thing for me. I'm also happy for Taiwo. He's gone somewhere where he's going to play more games,” he said.
Aina added that he reached out to Awoniyi privately when the move was confirmed.
“I messaged him personally that day, and it was a personal note I sent to him. I was so happy for him. It's between us, and I hope we can have a good season.”
The defender is now expected to return to the Super Eagles setup for the first time in roughly a year, having been sidelined since picking up an injury during Nigeria's match against South Africa in September 2025.
Ola Aina made strange confession
Legit.ng previously reported that Ola Aina confessed to a weird incident, admitting he is speaking to the girlfriend of another Premier League footballer.
Aina refused to name who but admitted that it was a serious relationship between the two, with the footballer about to propose to the girl.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.