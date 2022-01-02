Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has addressed his fans after trading words with Ghanaian star, Shatta Wale

Burna sincerely aplogised for getting out of character and allowing himself roll in the mud with Shatta Wale

The self-styled African Giant then announced that he would be leaving social media for the rest of the year and seeing people in reality instead

Top Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has now reached out to his fans after his back and forth with Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale, on social media.

Burna and Shatta and thrown words, accusations and counter-accusations at each other after the Ghanaian star bashed all Nigerian musicians.

Burna Boy apologises to fans after outburst with Shatta Wale.

Source: Instagram

The back and forth between both artistes became so vile as Burna even challenged Shatta Wale to a physical fight at any location of his choosing.

Burna Boy apologises to fans

In a new development, the Grammy winning Nigerian singer went online to apologise to his fans for ‘rolling with a pig’.

According to Burna, he doesn’t normally behave the way he did and fighting with a pig will only leave him dirty.

The music star also promised that it would be the last time he allows himself stoop that low as he sincerely apologized to all his fans.

Burna Boy to quit social media in 2022

Also in his apology note, Burna Boy made it known that he will no longer be seen on social media for the rest of the year.

The Odogwu added that he would instead be seeing people in real life.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Burna Boy says it will be the last time he stoops so low after bashing Shatta Wale online.

Source: Instagram

Internet users react

Yusuf_writes:

“Matter wey everybody dey use catch cruise, see level wey BurnaBoy carry am go. I no believe say na adults dey cap like this. 'Odogwu' in the mud♂️.”

Oluwatosin_17_:

“Burna don’t go to Ghana! You can’t fight a man in his country!!! Pick another country for this fight!!!”

Chidoxflash:

“This is just what Shatta wants. Someone to make him more popular.”

Misshils0011:

“This has to stop before someone gets really hurt. Burna shouldn't go to Ghana now.”

Omaofficial_:

“You can’t fight a man and win in his own country make ona pick another place.”

Its_wisspa:

“Wizkid can never.. he doesn’t reply negativity or even condone it… real role model.”

Spicymlook:

“Burna go beat shatta . Ph boys no Dey just cap things for social media. Make ee ask question. Me sef Dey avoid ph people like this. Na only me and one other ph person wey no like fight .”

Nawa o.

Source: Legit.ng