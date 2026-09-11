Andrew Garfield, Nick Robinson, and Owen Thiele were among celebrities aboard a Delta flight diverted mid-air on Wednesday, September 9

The flight carrying 235 passengers from Los Angeles to New York was forced to land in Albuquerque after a smoky smell filled the cabin

Actor Owen Thiele documented the chaotic experience on Instagram, with his posts going viral across multiple social media platforms

Several Hollywood stars narrowly avoided what could have been a terrifying mid-air disaster after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing hundreds of miles from its destination.

Andrew Garfield, best known for his role as Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man films, was among 235 passengers aboard Delta Flight 958, travelling from Los Angeles to New York's JFK Airport on Wednesday, September, 9, 2026.

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield joins top Hollywood actors on flight making emergency landing. Photo: therealnickrobinson/andrew_garfield83/owenthiele

Source: Instagram

The flight was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico, after a smoky odour spread through the aircraft cabin.

Fellow passengers included actor Nick Robinson, Adults star Owen Thiele, Love Island USA contestant Dylan Wrona, 24, and singer Mark Ambor.

Delta confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the aircraft "landed uneventfully" and that staff moved quickly to rebook passengers and get them to their final destinations, as reported by Entertainment Weekly magazine.

Owen Thiele documents the incident

Thiele, 29, turned the unexpected detour into viral content, sharing a string of humorous Instagram photos that gave followers a front-row seat to the chaos.

One image showed a firefighter inside the aircraft, accompanied by the caption:

"We just had an emergency landing in Albuquerque. Any recs?"

He also posted a selfie with Garfield, 43, joking that if something had gone wrong, the headlines would have read "Andrew Garfield and others", a dig at his own celebrity ranking.

Nick Robinson was also name-checked in the same post.

Rather than waiting anxiously at the airport, the stranded group made the most of the situation.

Thiele shared that they headed to a nearby Dave & Buster's, and later had food delivered from P.F. Chang's while they waited for a new aircraft.

He wrapped up his Instagram series with a photo of a fortune cookie slip that read "a thrilling new experience is at your fingertips," captioning it simply: "girl..."

Fans draw parallels to Thiele's TV character

The posts quickly took off online, with many fans pointing out the resemblance between Thiele's real-life behaviour and his character Anton from the FX series Adults, who is described by his housemates as a "friend sl.ut" for his habit of befriending every stranger he encounters.

Thiele confirmed the comparison had some truth to it, sharing that he ended up in a group chat with his new travel companions after the ordeal.

The entire group eventually completed their journey to New York City, with the unexpected pit stop in New Mexico providing some of Hollywood's finest with a story they are unlikely to forget anytime soon.

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and other Hollywood actors stranded after emergency plane landing. Photo: andrew_garfield83/owenthiele/therealnickrobinson

Source: Instagram

Tourist plane crashes over Nazca Lines

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a tourist aircraft crashed during a sightseeing flight over Peru's famous Nazca Lines on August 1, 2026, killing all 13 people on board.

The Aerodiana-operated Cessna Caravan had departed from Pisco and was carrying 11 tourists and two pilots when it went down in the Pueblo Viejo region.

Authorities confirmed there were no survivors as investigations into the cause of the crash continued.

Source: Legit.ng