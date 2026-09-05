An old video of Davido recounting how he connected his billionaire father to a World Bank president has gone viral again

The clip resurfaced as Davido and rapper Erigga clashed publicly over privilege and wealth in the music industry

Fans have weighed in on the debate, with many defending Davido's right to speak about his wealthy upbringing

An old interview clip of Afrobeats superstar Davido has found a second life online, reigniting conversation about family, wealth, and what it truly means to earn your place in the world, amid his public feud with rapper Erigga.

In the footage, which originally aired during his 2023 appearance on Real 92.3 FM in Atlanta with host Big Boy, Davido recounted a chance encounter with David Malpass, who was serving as World Bank president at the time.

Davido’s World Bank connection story sparks fresh reactions amid his ongoing exchange with Erigga. Photo: davido/eriggapaperboi

Source: Instagram

The meeting happened at a hotel in Qatar, where Davido had performed in connection with the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After Malpass approached him to compliment his performance and introduce himself, Davido wasted no time pulling out his phone and placing a video call to his father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Why the clip went viral again

The timing of the clip's resurgence is no coincidence. In early September 2026, rapper Erigga posted a message honouring musicians who built their careers without the backing of wealthy families.

Davido fired back, making the case that coming from money does not cancel out hard work or achievement.

The exchange spiralled into a wider online debate about privilege and merit in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and fans began circulating old footage that, in their view, illustrated Davido's point.

The World Bank story sits at the heart of that argument.

According to Davido, his father had spent years trying to secure a meeting with the World Bank head through conventional channels, with little to show for it.

Yet within minutes of a hotel conversation sparked by a musical performance, the two men were on a call together, laying the groundwork for a deal.

Davido has described the moment as one of the most meaningful of his life, proof that his platform carries a distinct kind of currency that even his father's extensive resources and connections could not replicate alone.

Adedeji Adeleke, founder of Pacific Holdings and a prominent figure in Nigeria's energy and industrial sectors, has long operated at the highest levels of business.

Watch Davido's interview about how he connected his billionaire father to the World Bank President below:

Fans defend Davido

The resurfaced video drew strong reactions online, with many siding firmly with the singer.

@Didicasino wrote:

"You need to understand something about Davido, he is a familiy oriented Dude, a guy that can actually do anything for family."

@davidoghe commented:

"Poor man pikin wey make am no fit relate at all, nah only him rich. This alone should tell you alot about this family and why they should be respected."

@DavidYdb73793 said:

"Better pikin and hardworking ♥️I too love this David abeg"

@thomas_kolapo noted:

"This is so good, what a billionaire can not do, a musician did it because he went to perform. Everyone has his or her own usefulness and uniqueness."

@EfeturiJnr added:

"People think this is him bragging. But no. This is him telling about how he lives."

Davido’s account of linking his father with the World Bank president resurfaces as Erigga feud continues. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng