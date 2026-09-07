Shade Okoye’s Unexpected Gesture to Women at Event Gets People Talking
- Shade Okoya, wife of billionaire Razaq Okoya, was filmed kneeling to greet women at a public event
- The high-society woman went around the venue, showing the same gesture to several elderly guests
- The video quickly spread online, drawing widespread attention to her behaviour
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Shade Okoya has become the talk of social media after footage of her at a recent event captured a moment many did not expect from someone of her status.
The wife of billionaire businessman Razaq Okoya was seen moving through an event venue and kneeling before elderly women in attendance.
Rather than offering a casual handshake or a simple nod, she went from guest to guest, lowering herself in a traditional show of respect.
Shade Okoya's Gesture Sparks Conversation
What made the clip particularly striking was the contrast between her standing as a prominent high-society figure and the humility she displayed in that moment.
Kneeling before elders is a gesture deeply rooted in Yoruba culture, but it is not something many expect to see from women in elite social circles at formal gatherings.
“My husband is a secure man”: Mo Bimpe breaks silence after backlash over viral moment with Jide Awobona
The video spread quickly across online platforms, with many viewers reacting to her conduct with admiration.
The footage has reignited conversations around respect, humility, and how public figures carry themselves outside of the spotlight.
Shade Okoya is widely recognised as one of Nigeria's most prominent society women, known for her elegance and presence at high-profile events.
Her husband, Razaq Okoya, is a renowned industrialist and one of Nigeria's most celebrated entrepreneurs.
Watch the video of Shade Okoye kneeling to guests trend:
Why Okoya's son faced criticism
Legit.ng also reported that Shade Okoya's son Raheem sparked a fiery debate on social media after he boldly stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.
Raheem commented on a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth and ambition.
He urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.
“My brother, poverty is a mindset. As long as you are thinking on a higher frequency, you can always achieve. Don’t limit yourself,” Raheem said.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.