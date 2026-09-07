Shade Okoya, wife of billionaire Razaq Okoya, was filmed kneeling to greet women at a public event

The high-society woman went around the venue, showing the same gesture to several elderly guests

The video quickly spread online, drawing widespread attention to her behaviour

Shade Okoya has become the talk of social media after footage of her at a recent event captured a moment many did not expect from someone of her status.

The wife of billionaire businessman Razaq Okoya was seen moving through an event venue and kneeling before elderly women in attendance.

Shade Okoye’s greeting to women at event catches public attention. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Rather than offering a casual handshake or a simple nod, she went from guest to guest, lowering herself in a traditional show of respect.

Shade Okoya's Gesture Sparks Conversation

What made the clip particularly striking was the contrast between her standing as a prominent high-society figure and the humility she displayed in that moment.

Kneeling before elders is a gesture deeply rooted in Yoruba culture, but it is not something many expect to see from women in elite social circles at formal gatherings.

The video spread quickly across online platforms, with many viewers reacting to her conduct with admiration.

The footage has reignited conversations around respect, humility, and how public figures carry themselves outside of the spotlight.

Shade Okoya commands attention with her greeting at women’s event. Credit: @shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Shade Okoya is widely recognised as one of Nigeria's most prominent society women, known for her elegance and presence at high-profile events.

Her husband, Razaq Okoya, is a renowned industrialist and one of Nigeria's most celebrated entrepreneurs.

Watch the video of Shade Okoye kneeling to guests trend:

Why Okoya's son faced criticism

Legit.ng also reported that Shade Okoya's son Raheem sparked a fiery debate on social media after he boldly stated that poverty is largely a product of mindset.

Raheem commented on a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, where he appeared to motivate Nigerians on personal growth and ambition.

He urged young people to rethink their approach to life, emphasising the importance of the right mindset.

“My brother, poverty is a mindset. As long as you are thinking on a higher frequency, you can always achieve. Don’t limit yourself,” Raheem said.

Source: Legit.ng