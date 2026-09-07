Nigerian streamer Peller revealed that rapper Olamide was the first celebrity to support him during a livestream with Pastor Tobi on September 6, 2026

Olamide's early endorsement delivered Peller's first 100,000 livestream views and prompted people who had previously blocked him to reconnect

Fans flooded social media with reactions after Peller's emotional revelation about the YBNL boss's role in his rise

Nigerian content creator Peller has opened up about the celebrity endorsement that fundamentally altered the course of his career, pointing directly to rapper Olamide Adedeji, known widely as Baddo, as the man who gave him his first real shot.

During a livestream with Pastor Tobi on September 6, 2026, Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, described how Olamide's decision to engage with his content triggered a wave of attention he had never experienced before.

Peller highlights Olamide Baddo’s role in his rise as a prominent Nigerian streamer and content creator. Photo: peller089/olamide

Source: Instagram

That single moment of support, he said, brought in his first 100,000 livestream views and caused people who had previously blocked him to reach back out.

How Olamide's cosign shifted everything

Before that breakthrough, Peller was grinding for visibility in Nigeria's crowded content creation space, known for his sarcastic delivery and distinctive livestream style on TikTok.

Olamide's endorsement arrived at a moment when recognition was still out of reach, and according to Peller, it changed public perception almost overnight.

The YBNL boss did not stop at a single shoutout. He later appeared on Peller's streams, offered gifts, and continued to publicly back the creator, building on the foundation that initial cosign had laid.

Other figures, including Canadian-Nigerian rapper Dax, also featured on Peller's lives and contributed to his early momentum, but Peller has consistently singled out Olamide as the first major celebrity whose intervention unlocked broader attention.

That platform helped him rise to become one of Africa's top streamers, earning awards recognition and collaborations with other high-profile artists.

Watch Peller speak on how Olamide Baddo helped his career below:

Fans react to Peller's revelation about Olamide Baddo

The revelation sparked a wave of responses online, with many fans reflecting on just how far a single act of support from the right person can travel.

@ChiefObaniwa wrote:

"We can now say OLAMIDE influence extends to every entertainment industry in Nigeria, both actors, influencer and content creators have one or two to say about how he contributed to their success stories ❤️🫡"

@Giranseun shared:

"Na baddo make me watch him live then. God bless olamide baddo forever ❤️🙏"

@MooreCutzsmp commented:

"God bless Olamide Baddo🫀❤️ …I was so happy he mentioned Baba because it's so clearly that year📸✨"

@VicthorValenti2 reacted:

"Na inside church una dey talk story, you guys are not serious"

@Olorunjuwonlo30 wrote:

"Olamide posting Peller once changed his life. That's why you'll never hear successful people joke about the power of a single co-sign. One repost can do what years of grinding couldn't. 🫡❤️ Baddo no just post ham he opened a door. 🚪"

@Anuoluwahplenty added:

"Olamide really set the standard. First celebrity to believe in Peller and put him on like that… the first 100k views, the unblocks, the whole life change. Baddo no dey play when it comes to supporting the next generation. True king behaviour. 👑🔥"

Peller discusses Olamide Baddo’s support as a major turning point in his journey to becoming a top African streamer. Photo: peller089/olamide

Source: Instagram

Peller's wife Jarvis shares her painful childhood story

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Jarvis opened up about growing up in poverty, being raised largely by her grandparents, and watching her mother struggle with bipolar disorder.

She recalled how hunger pushed her and her sister to watch food videos on TikTok before they eventually discovered livestreaming as a source of income.

Jarvis also revealed that she met Peller on a livestream, where he initially showed interest in her sister before their unexpected relationship developed.

Source: Legit.ng