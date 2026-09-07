Aisha Achimugu honoured with Trailblazer Award during Daily Times Nigeria's centenary celebration

Achimugu dedicates award to supportive Nigerians and her children, reflecting her gratitude and commitment

Recognition includes a feature in the Nigerian Grand Book, highlighting significant contributions to Nigeria's growth

Businesswoman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Felak Concept Group, Aisha Achimugu, has been honoured with the Trailblazer Award by Daily Times Nigeria as the newspaper marks its centenary.

Achimugu received the award last Thursday at a ceremony held at the ThisDay Dome on Kur Mohammed Avenue, Central Business District, Abuja.

The recognition was presented by the Board, Management and Organising Committee of the Daily Times Nigeria @100 celebration through the Times Heroes Award Council.

Aisha Ashimogu is receiving the award from the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Enitan Oguwusi. Credit:Daily Times

Source: Original

According to the organisers, the award recognises individuals and organisations whose contributions have stood out in innovation, excellence, visionary leadership and efforts towards Nigeria’s growth and development.

Achimugu dedicates award to Nigerians, children

Achimugu, who is also known for her philanthropic activities, dedicated the recognition to Nigerians who have supported her journey, as well as her children.

She described the award as significant and expressed her appreciation for being among the personalities selected as part of the Daily Times centenary celebrations.

“On behalf of myself and my children, I dedicate this award to all Nigerians that have stood by me all through. This award meant a lot to me and I am glad I am part of Daily Times awardees,” she said.

Her recognition adds her name to a group of individuals and institutions being celebrated by the newspaper for their contributions to the country.

Awardees to feature in Nigerian Grand Book

Beyond the awards ceremony, the recognition carries a historical dimension, with organisers announcing that recipients of the DTN@100 Times Heroes Awards will be featured in the forthcoming Nigerian Grand Book.

The 700-page commemorative publication is designed to document important milestones, personalities, institutions and achievements that have shaped Nigeria’s development.

According to the organisers, the book draws from Daily Times’ 100-year archive and was developed over a 15-year period as part of efforts to preserve the country’s institutional and national history.

The publication is also intended to showcase Nigeria’s achievements and contributions to a global audience.

Daily Times honours Aisha Ashimogu at 100th anniversary celebrations. Credit: Novatis

Source: Original

Tinubu writes foreword

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, wrote the foreword to the Nigerian Grand Book, according to the organisers.

They said the President’s contribution reflects the national significance attached to documenting important achievements and developmental milestones for future generations.

Achimugu’s inclusion in the commemorative project further extends the significance of her Trailblazer Award, placing her business and philanthropic contributions within Daily Times’ broader centenary effort to document notable Nigerian stories.

The Daily Times Nigeria @100 celebration commemorates the newspaper’s 100-year history and its contribution to journalism, public discourse and national development.

Aisha Ashimogu empowers FCT women

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aisha Achimugu, Founder and President of the SAM Empowerment Foundation, has empowered over 100 women and persons living with disabilities across the Federal Capital Territory with practical vocational skills designed to promote financial independence and long-term stability.

The beneficiaries were trained in hairdressing, fashion design, food grinding and processing, and other income-generating trades.

Source: Legit.ng