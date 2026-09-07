The UK government published the full list of visa categories that require applicants to pass an approved English language test before approval

The test covers four core skills — reading, writing, speaking, and listening — with the required level varying by visa route

Nine immigration routes are affected, spanning work, study, and religious ministry categories

The United Kingdom has listed nine visa routes under which foreigners must pass an English language test before their applications can be considered, according to information published on the official UK government website.

The requirement applies across a range of immigration categories, from skilled employment visas to student routes, and the level of English proficiency required differs depending on the specific visa being sought.

UK reveals 9 visa routes where foreigners need to take English language test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Leon Neal/Richard Newstead

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UK English test requirement explained

According to the UK government's official guidance, two types of English language tests exist within the system, with the appropriate test determined by the immigration route being pursued.

For the nine routes listed below, applicants must sit a test that assesses four key areas of language ability: reading, writing, speaking, and listening.

The government's explanation states:

"There are 2 types of test as different immigration routes require different levels of English language ability. The test you will need to take depends on what you are applying for."

UK visa: English language test

The following is the full list of visa categories where an English language test is mandatory:

1. Health and Care Worker

2. High Potential Individual

3. Innovator Founder

4. Minister of Religion

5. Scale-up Worker

6. Skilled Worker

7. Start-up

8. Student

9. Temporary Work – International Agreement

The breadth of the list means that prospective migrants pursuing careers in healthcare, technology, entrepreneurship, education, and religious ministry are all required to demonstrate English proficiency before their visa applications can be processed. Those applying under the Temporary Work – International Agreement route are similarly affected, making the requirement one that extends well beyond conventional employment categories.

UK citizenship: Nationalities exempt from test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had released a list of 19 nationalities exempt from proving their knowledge of English when applying for settlement or British citizenship.

The exemption covers nationals from countries and territories including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, Malta, New Zealand, the United States and several Caribbean nations.

Source: Legit.ng