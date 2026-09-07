A moment in Arsenal's penalty area during the Premier League clash against Chelsea left fans questioning referee Chris Kavanagh's decision

Gabriel's boot struck Emi Martinez in the face during a scramble for the ball, with the Chelsea goalkeeper requiring medical treatment on the pitch

VAR reviewed the incident during the Sky Sports broadcast and took a clear stance on whether the contact warranted a card

A chaotic penalty area scramble during Sunday's Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium put a spotlight on football's rules around violent conduct after Arsenal defender Gabriel's boot struck Chelsea goalkeeper Emi Martinez in the face without punishment.

Arsenal had barely settled into the match when they found themselves trailing inside the opening two minutes after Morgan Rogers put Chelsea ahead.

Gabriel avoided red card despite kicking Emi Martinez's face. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

Source: Getty Images

What happened in the penalty area

A low free-kick from Martin Odegaard whipped into the Chelsea box and set off a frantic challenge for possession involving Gabriel, Jorrel Hato, and Martinez.

As Gabriel attempted to get a shot away, competing against Hato in the process, his swinging boot connected with Martinez's face. The Chelsea goalkeeper went down and received medical attention on the pitch.

Given the nature of the contact, those watching from the stands and following on social media expected referee Chris Kavanagh to produce at minimum a yellow card, with many anticipating red for violent conduct. Kavanagh waved play on without showing any card.

The law that cleared Gabriel

VAR reviewed the incident during the Sky Sports broadcast and backed Kavanagh's decision, ruling the contact accidental. Under Law 12 of the game, violent conduct applies specifically when a player uses excessive force against an opponent who is not the subject of a challenge for the ball.

Because Gabriel was actively contesting possession at the moment his boot made contact with Martinez, the violent conduct classification did not apply, and no further action was taken.

As noted by Tuko, Arsenal did not allow the controversy to disrupt their rhythm. Kai Havertz levelled the score before captain Odegaard struck in the second half to complete a comeback win for the hosts.

The result kept Arsenal's record perfect to start the 2026/27 Premier League season and handed Xabi Alonso a difficult introduction to the rivalry on his first visit to the Emirates as Chelsea manager.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Chelsea in the London derby.

The Gunners continued their impressive streak against their rivals and now have a higher chance of retaining their title than other teams combined.

Source: Legit.ng