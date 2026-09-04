A lady named Ada sparked debate on X by comparing Davido's success with that of his cousin B-Red, who is also from a wealthy family

Ada argued that if money alone drove Davido's rise, B-Red should equally be a global star since his father is a sitting governor

Fans have since flooded social media with reactions, with many defending Davido against claims that his father's riches built his career

The ongoing feud between Davido and Erigga has spilled into a wider social media debate, with fans now questioning whether it was the singer's wealthy background or raw talent that made him one of Africa's biggest music acts.

A lady identified as Ada took to X on Wednesday, September 2, 2026 to challenge what she described as a lazy narrative used against Davido, pointing to his cousin B-Red as proof that money alone cannot manufacture musical stardom.

Reactions as lady defends OBO as fans debate his father's wealth and his success. Photo credit@erigga/@davido

Source: Instagram

Ada noted that B-Red, who is the son of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has been active in the music industry for years yet has not achieved anywhere near the level of recognition that Davido commands globally.

Her point was direct: if family wealth were the driving force behind the singer's success, B-Red should have replicated it by now.

Ada's post sparks debate online

Davido trends as fans defend him over criticism about his background. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"B-Red is Davido's cousin, and he has been into music for years. If money made Davido who he is today, why hasn't the same money made B-Red a global sensation?? At least, B-Red's father is the current Governor. Any small thing, 'Davido's father's wealth made him who he is.'"

The post resonated widely, drawing hundreds of responses from fans who felt Davido's talent has consistently been overshadowed by discussions about his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke.

Here is the X post made by Ada about Davido as she speaks about his family's wealth:

Fans back Davido amid criticism

Many who commented sided firmly with Ada's argument, insisting that talent, consistency and hard work are what separate Davido from those who share his privileged background.

@priscyjuxlovesquad wrote:

"Exactly my point, God bless you for this, OBO is just too good, haters gonna choke"

@northerner_5r said:

"Nobody hate Rich people reach poor people."

@dflowergirlje commented:

"Honestly the hat8 on Davido is too much and many people at the slightest just want to bash him "

@ojerehighstar3 added:

"Nigerians don believe say na only poor man get talent, rich man pikin no get talent for anything."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr shared:

"Honestly thats the only reason they hate Davido because he came from a wealthy family. But man is hustling like a nobody."

Davido speaks on his family's political history

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian music star Davido sparked reactions online after a resurfaced interview in which he spoke about the political history of the Adeleke family began circulating.

In the interview, which was shared on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Davido discussed the family’s political roots, revealing that his late uncle, Isiaka Adeleke, was the first member of the family to venture into politics before Ademola Adeleke later followed in his footsteps.

Davido’s comments, however, did not sit well with some Nigerians, who took to social media to question the idea of politics being passed down within the Adeleke family.

Source: Legit.ng