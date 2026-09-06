Suspected political thugs stormed the NDC secretariat in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Wednesday night

The attackers destroyed billboards, campaign banners, and signages mounted on the party's building in Emohua Town

NDC House of Representatives candidate Hon. Fugbara Ohaka condemned the attack and called on security agencies to act

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Emohua LGA, Rivers State - Suspected political thugs attacked the secretariat of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The hoodlums destroyed campaign materials and signages on the building on Wednesday night, September 2, 2026.

"Elections would come and go": Hon. Ohaka calls for calm after NDC attack in Rivers State

Source: Original

As reported by Vanguard, the attack took place at the party's secretariat in Emohua Town, the headquarters of the local government area.

The assailants tore down large billboards and campaign banners that had been mounted on the building's exterior.

NDC candidate speaks out

The NDC House of Representatives candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Hon. Fugbara Ohaka, confirmed the incident.

Ohaka urged party members and supporters to remain calm and law-abiding in the aftermath.

Ohaka said the party would not be provoked into taking the law into its own hands, stressing that political disagreements must never be allowed to slide into violence or the destruction of property. He appealed to supporters to hold their peace and trust the process.

He urged security agencies to open an investigation into the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

Ohaka said politics ought to be driven by ideas, development, and service to the people rather than by intimidation and vandalism.

"Elections would come and go, but relationships and communities would remain."

He called on all political actors in Emohua, Ikwerre, Rivers State and Nigeria to embrace tolerance and responsible engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The candidate also reaffirmed his personal commitment to running an issue-based, people-centred campaign and called for sustained peace across the region as the political season intensifies.

Legit.ng reports that NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi has said he is willing to lay down his life to ensure his votes count in the 2027 general election.

The former Anambra State governor issued his strongest warning yet against electoral manipulation.

He charged Nigerians to take personal responsibility at polling units and resist any form of intimidation on election day.

NDC candidate urges calm after attack on campaign materials in Emohua, Rivers State. Photo credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Facebook

2027 election: NDC breaks Silence on viral reports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDC rejected a report that it lacked governorship candidates in 12 states ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party named its candidates in the 12 states in question, including Senator Kabiru Marafa in Zamfara and retired Rear Admiral Ibrahim Sanusi Kasim in Borno/

NDC denied being a regional party, saying it has structures and candidates across all 36 states and the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng