Nigerian skit maker Peller found himself overwhelmed during a heated livestream argument on Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Peller called in his wife, Jarvis, as his 'secret weapon' when his colleagues began throwing advanced English and big grammar at him

Fans flooded the comments with reactions, praising the couple's chemistry and describing Jarvis as a blessing to Peller

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Peller became the talk of social media after a clip from a livestream showed him calling his wife Jarvis for help mid-argument on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The video, posted on Instagram, captured a moment when Peller found himself surrounded by colleagues making their points using what fans described as "big grammar" and advanced English. Rather than struggle through it alone, Peller made a swift decision, bringing in Jarvis.

Reactions as Peller calls Jarvis for backup after getting stuck in a livestream argument. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's secret weapon is his wife

The moment he reached out to his wife for backup sent viewers into a frenzy of laughter. Jarvis, for her part, reportedly wanted to hear both sides before weighing in, which only added to the comedy of the situation.

The clip quickly went viral, with many fans describing the duo as the perfect team. While Peller holds things down as the entertainer, Jarvis is clearly the one ready to step in when the conversation gets a little too sophisticated.

Fans laugh at Peller for calling Jarvis to defend him during arugment. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Many fans were also quick to point out how the moment highlighted the couple's dynamic, with several describing Jarvis as a genuine blessing to Peller and praising how openly they support each other.

Here is the Instagram video of Jarvis stepping in to defend her husband during an argument below:

Fans react to Peller and Jarvis

Here are some of the reactions from fans below:

@arumso.kingsley22 commented:

"It's well oooo all I know is dat English or no English peller is rich"

@hrh.inas reacted:

"Pelller just mount for her back."

@young283557 wrote:

"Nice girl ,she still wants to hear their part first b4 e attack them"

@jeffandcc_sharwama said:

"Una been wan spoil peller life with English, thank God for Jarvis o ."

@tommybalous shared:

"Marriage na two factor authentication. If you know you know."

@big__jhayy commented:

"Lol, the way he go call jarvis like him mama"

Peller requests N1m refund from groundnut

Legit.ng had reported that popular Nigerian streamer Peller sparked an emotional moment online after gifting a groundnut seller and her daughter ₦1 million during a livestream on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The mother and daughter had joined Peller’s Instagram livestream, where they revealed that they had started their small groundnut business with just ₦3,000. Their story caught the streamer’s attention, prompting him to surprise them with the life-changing cash gift.

However, what was expected to be a straightforward moment of gratitude quickly took an unexpected turn. The daughter’s unusually calm reaction after receiving the ₦1 million gift caught Peller off guard. Her response appeared to surprise and frustrate him, leading to a heated exchange between the streamer and the young girl during the livestream.

Source: Legit.ng