Saida BOJ, singer and self-acclaimed voice of the girl child, reacted to the viral video of Regina Daniels at Ned Nwoko's house

The singer compared Regina's situation to a rat that escaped a trap and voluntarily returned to it

Saida BOJ suggested Regina's children and motherly love may be the reason behind her decision to go back

Singer Saida BOJ has weighed in on the conversation surrounding actress Regina Daniels, whose recent appearance at Ned Nwoko's home alongside her step-sons set social media ablaze.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Saturday, 5 September 2026, the singer, who often describes herself as the voice of the girl child, made clear she was sceptical about what many online have been saying about the situation.

Reactions as Saida BOJ addresses Regina Daniels' return to Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@reginadaniels/@saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Rather than accepting the narrative at face value, Saida BOJ said she does not believe Regina has genuinely returned to her ex-husband.

Saida BOJ's rat-trap comparison

To explain her position, the singer reached for a striking analogy: she likened Regina's situation to that of a rat that narrowly escaped a trap, only to circle back and walk straight into it again. The comparison was pointed, and it landed with her audience.

Saida BOJ also offered what she considers the most likely explanation for Regina's actions: motherhood. She noted that a mother's love for her children can make it nearly impossible to stay away, suggesting that Regina's connection to her kids, not necessarily her former husband, could be the driving force behind her return.

Saida BOJ shares take about Regina Daniels and ned Nwoko. Photo credit@saidaboj

Source: Instagram

Saida BOJ makes case for Regina Daniels

She also addressed those who have been quick to either condemn or applaud Regina online, cautioning that public opinion only goes so far.

According to Saida BOJ, the internet may offer support or criticism, but it will not be the one raising or missing Regina's children, a reminder that the consequences of such decisions are ultimately personal. She closed her message by urging the actress to stay safe. Recall that Regina Daniels' sister had reacted to the rumour and shared the reason for the actress' action.

The video reignited debate in the comments section, with fans sharing a wide range of reactions:

Here is the Instagram video of Saida BOJ speaking about Regina Daniels and her decision about her marriage below:

@jst_chocolate wrote:

"Omo shame catch me I no fit talk"

@roasted_turks commented:

"The lifestyle she nor fit maintain am."

@mgoldapparel said:

"Lamborghini scarce o, Na Keke full everywhere"

@happiness_ruth1 reacted:

"Dey play be like say she don get belle sef."

@no_capping01 observed:

"Who noticed that anybody wey run from that man Dey always come back to him una think say the white wedding was a joke?"

@offical_snowwhite added:

"And she's even looking pregnant ooo"

VDM reacts to Regina Daniels' viral video

Legit.ng reported that controversial social commentator Verydarkman (VDM) reacted to a post by Destiny Daniels, the sister of actress Regina Daniels, explaining why the actress was recently spotted at her estranged husband Ned Nwoko’s residence.

In his reaction, VDM stated that he had earned the right to advise Senator Ned Nwoko, while praising the lawmaker for the way he treated Regina during their marriage.

The social commentator also aimed at members of Regina’s family, accusing their influence of contributing to the breakdown of the actress’s marriage to Ned Nwoko.

Source: Legit.ng