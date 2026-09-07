Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma of ATB Ministry released a new prophecy targeting Regina Daniels' troubled marriage to Ned Nwoko

The Port Harcourt-based cleric claimed a divine vision revealed a restaurant confrontation between the actress and her billionaire husband over social media

Boma warned Regina against divorce, saying her brother's interference and secret behaviour were fuelling the crisis in her home

A popular Port Harcourt-based cleric has resurfaced with a fresh prophetic message directed at Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, urging her to preserve her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko amid ongoing reports of a rift between the couple.

Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma, founder of ATB Ministry released the video on Instagram, timestamping the original revelation as 2 AM on 8 November 2025.

Concerns mount as new prophecy emerges on Regina Daniels’ marriage. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the recording, he recounted what he described as a vision in which he witnessed the couple dining at a restaurant when a social media comment on a tablet triggered a heated argument that spilled into the car park.

According to Boma, Regina read comments on her phone during the meal, reacted to one that caught her attention, and kept a screenshot despite her husband's insistence that social media was destroying their family.

He claimed the argument escalated to the point where she drove off in her husband's car, leaving him behind.

Prophet Boma's Warning to Regina Daniels

The prophet said three women appeared in the vision to counsel the actress against leaving the marriage, telling her directly:

"This is not the path I chose for you. Stay in the marriage. There is no better freedom out of the marriage."

Boma went further, issuing a stark caution about what he described as a "second wave" of rejection and financial hardship should she choose to walk away.

He also called out her brother by name, warning him to stay out of the couple's affairs or face consequences he described as "a sickness medical people cannot kill."

The cleric urged Regina to take her marriage entirely off social media as a first step, follow that by apologising to her husband for involving family members, and then focus on rebuilding stability for their children.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marriage in spotlight after new prophecy. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

He also alluded to an undisclosed secret, claiming her husband was already aware of it and had been protecting her from public exposure.

"Whatever you are doing in secret, end it. And your leg will stop coming out," Boma said.

He closed the message with what he framed as an encouraging note, suggesting that after 2027, Regina's national relevance would grow significantly alongside the country's first lady, but only if she remained in the marriage.

Watch Prophet Abel Boma's prophecy on Regina Daniels:

Ned Nwoko breaks silence amid viral reports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ned Nwoko broke his silence amid reports of Regina Daniels' surprise return.

The lawmaker shared a heartwarming video of himself and Regina's two sons, Munir and Khalifa.

However, in a twist, many Nigerians flooded Nwoko's comment section to tender an apology for dragging him online.

Source: Legit.ng