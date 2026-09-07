A viral post on X claimed that United States (US) President Donald Trump had died, spreading rapidly among social media users

Fact-checkers at Lead Stories ran searches across X, Google News, and Yahoo News to investigate the claim

Trump's own Truth Social account showed activity on the same day the death claim circulated online

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, USA - A post on X (formerly known as Twitter) falsely claimed that US President Donald Trump died on September 3, 2026, but no credible evidence supports the claim.

The post, shared by the X account @SkaiJacksonEndr on Thursday, September 3, 2026, carried the caption "DONALD TRUMP DIED??" and included an image that appeared to show a post from the entertainment and news account Pop Base announcing Trump's death at the age of 80. No verified post from Pop Base making that claim was found anywhere online.

A viral social media post falsely claims Donald Trump died on September 3, 2026. Photo credit: @_MAGA_NEWS

Source: Twitter

Viral Trump death post under scrutiny

Fact-checking outlet Lead Stories ran an advanced search on X to find any post containing the exact phrase "President Trump has died at the age of 80." The search returned no results.

Separate searches on both Google News and Yahoo News, using the terms "Trump," "died," and "80," similarly produced no matching reports.

The X post about Trump can be viewed below:

The death of a sitting US president would be among the most widely reported events in modern history, covered immediately by every major news outlet and government body worldwide. The complete absence of any such coverage is itself a clear indication that the claim is false.

Trump's Truth Social account, @realDonaldTrump, also showed activity on September 3, 2026, the same day the false claim circulated. Lead Stories reached out to Pop Base regarding the fabricated post but received no immediate response.

Fake death reports fuel online confusion

False reports about the deaths of prominent political figures are a recurring pattern on social media platforms. Such posts frequently rely on fabricated screenshots that mimic the appearance of legitimate accounts, making them appear credible at first glance. In this case, the image suggesting Pop Base had reported Trump's death appears to have been manipulated, as no original post from that account was found to match the claim.

Readers encountering similar claims online are advised to check the official accounts of the person named, search reputable news sources, and consult dedicated fact-checking outlets before sharing or believing such reports.

Verdict on Trump's well-being

As of the time of this report, there is no official indication of any change in Trump's health or his ability to serve.

Trump is still alive and is currently 80 years old.

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Source: Legit.ng