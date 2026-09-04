A video of Peller dancing and walking alongside King Ochacho's daughter on a London street has gone viral

The clip, filmed during the Ochacho family's UK visit, captured an energetic and carefree moment between the pair

Nigerians online flooded the comments with humorous reactions, dragging the streamer's married status into the conversation

A casual street stroll in central London has turned into a major talking point online after a video showing Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller walking and dancing alongside the daughter of billionaire King Ochacho began circulating widely on X on September 4.

In the clip, Peller was dressed in a white T-shirt, black trousers, a backpack and light-coloured shoes, moving energetically along a busy London street while holding his phone.

Nigerian streamer Peller shares playful moment with billionaire King Ochacho’s daughter in London, gets people talking. Photo: peller089/king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Next to him was one of King Ochacho's daughters, dressed in a grey top, dark trousers, white sneakers and glasses, with long braided hair.

She was seen smiling and matching Peller's playful energy step for step.

King Ochacho's son, Ice King, a singer, was also spotted among the group joining the lively walk.

Peller and the Ochacho family in the UK

The outing was part of the Ochacho family's visit to the United Kingdom, during which Peller has been linked to the family's activities.

King Ochacho, a real estate businessman and founder of the Ochacho Group, has previously collaborated with the streamer on high-profile engagements, including plans for luxury vehicle livestreams in London.

What caught most viewers' attention was not the trip itself but the easy, upbeat chemistry between Peller and Ochacho's daughter as they moved through the city, laughing and gesturing together in what appeared to be a completely unscripted moment.

Nigerians online were quick to weigh in, with many poking fun at the fact that Peller, who recently got married to long-time partner and fellow content creator Jarvis, appeared entirely at ease in the billionaire's daughter's company.

Watch the moment between Peller and Ochacho’s daughter below:

Fans react to Peller's London moment with Ochacho's daughter

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@solotizzy wrote:

"Peller completely forgot he's a married man the moment he saw billionaire status. Jarvis, come and carry your husband, we see wetin he do there!"

@TeelawOnWords observed:

"Just get money u go know say sense dey inside nonsense 🧏‍♂️"

@ElanJamex noted:

"Peller always finds himself in these situations. At this point, we're just watching and taking notes quietly. 😭🤣"

@vuga001 asked:

"lol 😂 why e de follow de girl back to back"

@Iamkhozi11 added:

"We saw everything 😂"

@its_Miguel04 offered a different reading:

"Peller is just get all the wealthy PR he don't need to f!ght boxing to earn more"

@ODUMODUPETERS22 chimed in:

"Peller just dey use idea dey mimic this girl shaa😂😂😂"

Peller joins King Ochacho’s children for lively street moment during London visit, gets people talking. Photo: peller089/king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

UK Police confront King Ochacho in London, Peller reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UK police confronted Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho over a parking violation while he sat in his Rolls-Royce with Peller and his son, Ice King.

Peller appeared stunned that officers enforced the parking rules despite the expensive car, making his reaction the standout moment in the viral footage.

The incident sparked online debate among Nigerians, with many discussing Peller’s response and attitudes towards wealth and authority in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng