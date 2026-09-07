Content creator Jarvis revealed she grew up without knowing her father and was raised by her grandparents while her mother battled bipolar disorder

Jarvis disclosed that she and her sister turned to TikTok livestreaming to raise money for school fees and basic needs amid family hardship

The creator also shared the unexpected story of how she first encountered her husband, Peller, during a livestream, under very different circumstances

Content creator Jarvis has spoken candidly about a childhood marked by poverty, an absent father, and the weight of watching her mother struggle with bipolar disorder, sharing her story during an interactive session at Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's church in the United Kingdom.

She told the gathering that her grandparents largely raised her, describing them as strict but essential figures who gave her a sense of structure when her home environment was unpredictable.

Jarvis shares heartbreaking details about childhood and mother’s health. Credit: Jarvis

Source: Instagram

Without a father in the picture and with her mother's mental health condition creating instability, Jarvis said those formative years were far from easy.

Hunger That Led to TikTok

Among the most striking details she shared was just how acute the financial hardship became, particularly around school fees and food.

She and her sister would watch food videos on TikTok simply to cope with hunger, a habit that was as heartbreaking as it was resourceful.

"We were always hungry, and we'd go to TikTok and be watching food just to get satisfied, salivate, and at the end of the day we would cry and pray and just say, God, help us," she said.

It was a friend who eventually introduced Jarvis to TikTok livestreaming as a means of generating income. Her first session alongside her sister attracted around 200 viewers and earned them $5, a modest but meaningful beginning.

Despite their family's disapproval of social media, the sisters kept at it, motivated by the need to fund their education and cover basic living costs.

How Jarvis Met Peller on Livestream

Jarvis also gave the audience an insight into how she crossed paths with her husband, popular content creator Peller, in the most unexpected of ways.

The two did not meet at an event or through mutual friends; their connection began on a livestream, though not quite in the way one might expect.

Jarvis sparks emotions as she opens up about childhood and mother’s health. Credit: Jarvis

Source: Instagram

She revealed that Peller initially had his sights set on her sister, not her. At the time, Jarvis wanted nothing to do with him romantically and actively redirected his attention.

"I met Peller on live stream. He was wooing my sister. He was liking me but I was like, Bro, don't talk to me. Talk to my sister," she said.

Jarvis explained that she saw Peller as a better match for her sister and only envisioned the three of them as content collaborators.

The idea of a romantic future with him never crossed her mind during those early interactions, making the eventual reality of their relationship all the more surprising.

Watch the TikTok video of Jarvis' viral interview:

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng