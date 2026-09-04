A Lagos High Court issued an interim order on September 2, restraining Lizzy Anjorin from posting content about Priscilla Ojo's family

Just two days later, Lizzy took to Instagram and Facebook to taunt Priscilla, baby Rakeem, and veteran actress Iyabo Ojo

Lizzy made a shocking new allegation about the identity of Rakeem's real mother, pointing to Priscilla's nanny

Controversial Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin appears completely unbothered by a court ruling handed down against her, choosing to escalate her online campaign against Priscilla Ojo and her family rather than pull back.

The High Court of Lagos State had, on Wednesday, September 2, issued an interim order restraining Lizzy from publishing, posting, circulating, uploading, or broadcasting pictures of Priscilla and her husband Juma Mussa Mkambala's one-year-old son, Rakeem Mkambala, on any of her social media platforms.

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin makes fresh allegations against Priscilla Ojo and her son. Photo: its.priscy/lizzyanjorin_originallawal/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin defies Lagos court ruling

Despite the legal warning, Lizzy Anjorin returned to both her Instagram and Facebook pages on September 4, barely 48 hours after the order was issued.

Rather than stand down, she posted footage from Priscilla's surprise birthday party for her Tanzanian singer husband, Juma Jux, who turned 37.

The clip showed baby Rakeem being carried by his nanny while pulling away as veteran actress Iyabo Ojo reached out to hold him.

Lizzy Anjorin used the moment to push a provocative new claim, suggesting that the nanny, not Priscilla, is Rakeem's biological mother, based on what she described as a physical resemblance between the two.

She also continued dragging Iyabo Ojo, making allegations against her about late Afrobeats singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's controversial death.

In the caption, she wrote:

"IYABO OJO GISTLOVER BUSTED ! IYABO THE FAMILY LAWYER OF LAWAL AND ALOBA DON JAM AGBAKO 😂🤣😂😂 FACE OF THE REAL MOTHER UNVAIL😂🤣😂🤣 IF WE VE DEALTH WITH YOU LIKE THIS IN THE PAST MAYBE YOU WILL NOT KPAI MOHBAD MAYBE NAIRA WOULD NOT BE DESTROYED FOR CRIME YOU IYABO APAYAN COMMITED OMO KO JU OMOLO 😂🤣😂 IYABO OJO GISTLOVER HOW MARKET? 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 WARRIORS E PINKIRI AIYE 😂🤣😂😂 YOUR ESCAPE ROUTE IS BLOCKED FOR LIFE 😂🤣😂"

See Lizzy Anjorin's post and video about Priscilla Ojo and her son below:

Fans react to Lizzy Anjorin's post

The post drew a wave of responses, with opinions split between those entertained by the drama and others questioning what is truly behind Lizzy's persistent targeting of the family.

@omotayoalabi63 said:

"The boy resembles the nanny, seriously"

@dat_gurlvera00 reacted:

"The house help face Dey funny me 😂😂"

@pokw87 wrote:

"Ah this one enter baje baje 😂😂😂😂😂😂 see the real mama of this boy🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️"

@pokw87 added in a second comment:

"Ah Lola Alao may God touch your heart to tell the truth about what's going on here someday, this is too much😂😂😂😂"

@african_hutsle_queen asked:

"Have u gone to court yet coz they have sued u😂🤧"

@amaramoments questioned:

"What exactly has Iyabo Ojo done to you? I'm sure there's something we don't know.🤔"

@1305_portraits observed:

"For lizzy to do this then there is something we all don't know 🤣"

Lizzy Anjorin draws attention with her latest post about Priscilla Ojo and her son despite court order. Photo: its.priscy/lizzyanjorin_originallawal

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng