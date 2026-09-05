VDM reacted to a post by Destiny Daniels, Regina's sister, explaining why the actress was spotted at Ned Nwoko's house

The blogger declared he had earned the right to advise Senator Ned Nwoko, praising the politician's treatment of Regina during their marriage

VDM also aimed at Regina's family members, blaming their influence for contributing to the breakdown of her marriage

Controversial blogger and Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has publicly praised Senator Ned Nwoko following a post by Destiny Daniels, Regina's sister, clarifying why the actress was recently spotted inside her former marital home.

Rumours had been swirling online that Regina Daniels had reconciled with Ned Nwoko after footage emerged of her inside the politician's residence. Destiny stepped in to set the record straight, revealing that her sister had simply been granted access to see her children, putting to rest speculation about a reconciliation.

Reactions as VDM hails Ned Nwoko as Regina Daniels' sister breaks silence on actress's return to his house. Photo credit@verrydarkman/@reginadaniels/@destinydaniels

Source: Instagram

VDM, in a video posted to his Instagram page on Saturday, 5 September 2026, responded to the development with laughter before launching into what he called earned advice to the senator.

"Ned Nwoko, Olori oko! The man tologo!" he said, going on to declare that he had always viewed the situation differently from most Nigerians. He argued that when Ned shared his side of the story, the politician went out of his way not to drag Regina, instead raising concerns about her mental well-being and the influence of those around her.

VDM defends Ned Nwoko's conduct

Regina Daniels continues trending amid rumours of return to Ned Nwoko. Photo credit@reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

The blogger insisted that, from everything he observed, Ned Nwoko was a man who genuinely wanted Regina to thrive. "There was nothing that man did not provide for that girl," VDM said, listing clothes, travel, freedom to post on social media and accommodation as examples.

He acknowledged the abuse allegations but noted that there was limited evidence of a pattern, cautioning, however, that Regina's claims could not be entirely dismissed.

VDM directed some of his sharpest criticism at Regina's family, particularly her brothers, whom he accused of being a bad influence. He also questioned the role of her mother, suggesting she encouraged rather than discouraged the public drama.

VDM's advice to Senator Ned Nwoko

Despite his praise, VDM urged the senator to reconsider how he managed Regina's relationship with her family members going forward, arguing that completely cutting her off from relatives was not realistic.

He also advised Ned to help reconnect the actress with her father, saying she needed that paternal presence in her life.

He rounded off by insisting that he had always warned that the version of Regina presented online after the split was not genuine. "She tried so much to show that she was doing well without the man, but it was all a lie," he said bluntly.

Here is the Instagram video of VDM speaking about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko below:

Ned Nwoko praises Wife

Legit.ng reported that Senator Nwoko had showered praise on his last wife, Regina Daniels, for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event.

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to attend the function.

Source: Legit.ng