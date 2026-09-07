Breaking: APC, Tinubu Announce Over 200 New Appointments Ahead of 2027 Election
- President Tinubu's APC unveiled the members of the New Media Committee of its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The announcement came via the official Renewed Hope 2.0 account, which posted the full list of over 200 new appointments
- The committee's formation signals the party's early push to dominate digital campaigning before the 2027 polls
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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the full list of members appointed to the New Media Committee of its Presidential Campaign Council, as the party ramps up preparations for the 2027 general elections.
The announcement was made through the official Renewed Hope 2.0 X account, which published the names on Thursday, September 7.
The post confirmed that the committee is now in place and expected to begin operations immediately.
APC's 2027 digital campaign push
The Renewed Hope 2.0 account, which serves as the online campaign vehicle for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, shared the update with the message:
"Presenting the members of the New Media Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 general elections! Let's get to work."
The committee's formation suggests the APC is moving early to secure its digital campaign infrastructure, with over 200 appointments made across the council.
New media outreach has become an increasingly significant factor in Nigerian elections, with political parties dedicating teams to managing online presence, social media engagement, and digital voter mobilisation.
What the appointments signal
The scale of the appointments reflects the party's intent to run an extensive digital operation ahead of the 2027 polls.
Presidential Campaign Councils typically coordinate strategy, messaging, and outreach across different platforms, with new media committees responsible for content, social media accounts, and online engagement.
The APC under Tinubu is widely expected to launch a full-scale campaign organisation well before the formal campaign season opens, given the competitive nature of the upcoming election cycle.
The full list here:
Tinubu gives appointment to Akpabio
Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu named Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the Deputy Director General South I of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party formally organises its push to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.
Legit.ng reports that Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom state governor, is a key political associate of Tinubu.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944