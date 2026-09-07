President Tinubu's APC unveiled the members of the New Media Committee of its Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections

The announcement came via the official Renewed Hope 2.0 account, which posted the full list of over 200 new appointments

The committee's formation signals the party's early push to dominate digital campaigning before the 2027 polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the full list of members appointed to the New Media Committee of its Presidential Campaign Council, as the party ramps up preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made through the official Renewed Hope 2.0 X account, which published the names on Thursday, September 7.

The APC has unveiled its New Media Committee ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @officiaABAT/@officialAPCng

Source: Twitter

The post confirmed that the committee is now in place and expected to begin operations immediately.

APC's 2027 digital campaign push

The Renewed Hope 2.0 account, which serves as the online campaign vehicle for President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid, shared the update with the message:

"Presenting the members of the New Media Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress for the 2027 general elections! Let's get to work."

The committee's formation suggests the APC is moving early to secure its digital campaign infrastructure, with over 200 appointments made across the council.

New media outreach has become an increasingly significant factor in Nigerian elections, with political parties dedicating teams to managing online presence, social media engagement, and digital voter mobilisation.

What the appointments signal

The scale of the appointments reflects the party's intent to run an extensive digital operation ahead of the 2027 polls.

Presidential Campaign Councils typically coordinate strategy, messaging, and outreach across different platforms, with new media committees responsible for content, social media accounts, and online engagement.

The APC under Tinubu is widely expected to launch a full-scale campaign organisation well before the formal campaign season opens, given the competitive nature of the upcoming election cycle.

The full list here:

Tinubu gives appointment to Akpabio

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu named Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the Deputy Director General South I of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party formally organises its push to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.

Legit.ng reports that Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom state governor, is a key political associate of Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng