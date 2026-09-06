APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda formally welcomed several politicians and their supporters into the party in Kano on Saturday, September 5, 2026

Senators Rufa'i Sani Hanga, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, and Baraka Sani were among the high-profile names who joined the ruling party

Politicians from the NNPP, NDC, and PDP were received at the Kano event, signalling a broad realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, September 5, 2026, received a large group of politicians and their supporters into the ruling party at an event held in Kano, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that among those welcomed into the APC were three sitting or former senators: Rufa'i Sani Hanga, Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, and Baraka Sani. Each of them arrived at the event with their respective supporters.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda receives politicians and their supporters into the party at an event in Kano ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Ex-Speaker, PDP figure cross carpet

The defections spanned several opposition parties. From the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), those received included Senator Mas'ud Eljibrin Doguwa, chairman of the NNPP Fruit Faction; Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya, chairman of the NNPP Book Faction; and Senator Abdulmajid Dauda Dandawaki, a former NNPP senatorial aspirant, along with his supporters.

Isyaku Ali Danja, a former Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, also joined the party alongside his supporters.

From the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yusuf Bello Danbatta, a former deputy governorship candidate, and his supporters were formally received into the APC.

NDC, Gawuna camp join APC

The event also saw a number of defections from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Ali Datti Yako, the NDC State Deputy Chairman, crossed to the APC alongside other NDC executives. Kabiru Adamu Kofar Ruwa, a former NDC House of Assembly aspirant, was also among those received with his supporters.

Badaru Umar, a former chairman of Ungogo Local Government Area, brought members of the ex-gubernatorial hopeful Nasir Gawuna camp into the party as well.

Prof. Yilwatda formally received all the defectors at the Kano event, as the APC continues to consolidate support in the state well ahead of the 2027 contest.

Those received by the APC included:

Senator Rufa’i Sani Hanga and his supporters Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya and his supporters Senator Mas’ud Eljibrin Doguwa, the chairman of an NNPP faction Ali Datti Yako, NDC Deputy Chairman in Kano state, and other NDC executives Badaru Umar, former Ungogo LGA chairman, and members of the Gawuna camp Isyaku Ali Danja, former Speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, and his supporters Yusuf Bello Danbatta, former PDP deputy governorship candidate, and his supporters Senator Baraka Sani, former special adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Abdullahi Zubairu Abiya, the chairman of an NNPP faction Abdulmajid Dauda Dandawaki, former NNPP senatorial aspirant, and his supporters Kabiru Adamu Kofar Ruwa, former NDC House of Assembly aspirant, and his supporters

Watch a viral video of the APC event on X (formerly Twitter) below:

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Legit.ng earlier reported that ex-Kano Governor Ibrahim Shekarau lost his brother, Dahiru. Family sources confirmed the passing of the retired permanent secretary (PS).

The late Dahiru was a respected figure in the state’s public service and the senior brother of Senator Shekarau.

Source: Legit.ng