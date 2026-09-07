Pete Edochie gave a pointed response on polygamy when Isbae U pressed him on the subject during an interview

The veteran actor shared a cautionary story about his late uncle who married three wives to explain his personal stance

The video quickly went viral, with many fans drawing a direct connection to his son Yul Edochie's polygamous marriage

Nollywood legend Pete Edochie has weighed in on the topic of polygamy, and his response is making waves online, particularly given his son Yul Edochie's well-publicised decision to take a second wife.

The video, which surfaced on Instagram on Sunday, 6 September 2026, was part of the interview series 'Curiosity Made Me Ask', hosted by comedian Isbae U.

Reactions as Pete Edochie speaks on polygamy, shares uncle's story amid Yul's second marriage Photo credit@peteedochie/@yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

During the session, Isbae U pushed the veteran actor on whether a man could justify marrying multiple wives, asking directly:

"What's your advice for people like me that have long throats that want to marry more than one wife?"

Pete Edochie's response was measured but unmistakably clear. "I believe that one wife is okay for any man," he said. When Isbae U pushed back, joking that a man cannot eat rice alone all his life, the actor gave a wry concession: "If it works for you, come on, take 20."

Pete Edochie's uncle and three-wife warning

Fans pray for May Edochie as Pete speaks about polygamy. Photo credit@mayyledochie

Source: Instagram

The veteran then told a story about a deceased uncle who took three wives, saying the man justified his decision by arguing that all three women could never conspire against him simultaneously.

According to Edochie, the uncle reasoned that one wife would always report what the others were plotting, giving him a sense of control. However, it was not long before the uncle died after taking the third wife

Here is the Instagram video of Pete Edochie speaking about polygamy after being asked by Isbae U:

The video gained rapid traction online, with fans linking his comments directly to Yul Edochie, who publicly married actress Judy Austin as a second wife while still married to his first wife, May Edochie.

Fans react to Pete Edochie's Polygamy comments

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@may_fancy11 wrote:

"@yuledochie shameeeee"

@right.og.prisha commented:

"From today I love this our legend respect love him from today I swear"

@sugaradaogidi_ said:

"Him papa warned him but he didn't listen"

@oluwaseunevbotokhai shared:

"Can you imagine, God bless our legendary Pa Pete Edochie."

@meroo_fav reacted:

"If you insist it's all on you, that means they don leave Yul and his choice to themselves"

Pete Edochie shares how Alex Ekubo celebrated him

Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Pete Edochie shared an emotional video in honour of the late actor Alexx Ekubo following his funeral.

In the tribute, Edochie recalled three memorable occasions when he met Alexx and spoke warmly about the kind gestures the younger actor showed him.

The heartfelt tribute moved fans, who praised Pete Edochie for his touching words and the bond he shared with Alexx. The veteran actor also commended fellow actor IK Ogbonna for his support and friendship.

Source: Legit.ng