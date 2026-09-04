Content creator Jarvis broke down in tears on a livestream, claiming her husband Peller ignored her calls during their UK tour

The pregnant creator said she has been left alone at home, cleaning the apartment while Peller spends time with billionaire King Ochacho and his son

Jarvis's emotional outburst sparked heated debate online, with many blaming her visible baby bump on her emotional state

Newlywed content creator Jarvis had an emotional meltdown on a livestream after her husband, Peller, reportedly failed to check on her during his tour in the United Kingdom.

The couple got married last month and are currently abroad alongside billionaire King Ochacho, who had previously disclosed plans to bring Peller to the UK to sharpen his streaming skills.

Jarvis Breaks Down in Tears, Calls Out Husband Peller During UK Tour Livestream. Credit: Peller089, Realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

While the trip was meant to be a joyful chapter for the newlyweds, Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, found herself in tears after feeling overlooked by her husband.

Jarvis Calls Out Peller on Livestream

According to Jarvis, Peller rang her only to hand the phone over to King Ochacho's son, Iceking, not to genuinely ask after her well-being.

She revealed she rang him back after he ended the call, but he did not pick up. Adding to her frustration, she claimed to have been managing the housework at their UK apartment on her own while pregnant.

In her words: "He only called me to say talk to Ickeing. As I talked to him, what now happened next? Instead of him to say 'My love, how are you doing? Have you eaten are you okay, is everything okay did you sleep? Do you want more food?' He just ended the call. I even called him back, he didn't call me back. Shey he will enter this house today? You will sleep outside."

Jarvis Breaks Down as She Accuses Husband Peller of Ignoring Her During UK Tour. Credit: Peller089, Realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Jarvis's Emotional Breakdown

The livestream clip quickly spread across social media and stirred strong opinions. Many viewers pointed to her visible bump as evidence of a pregnancy she had repeatedly denied. Others were less sympathetic, questioning whether her reaction was warranted. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Biimore3 wrote:

"She doesn't even think about him or how his doing also. All she think about is herself and herself alone. All the time he has been taking care of her she doesn't remember."

@Idaneko1 commented:

"Lol misssing her husband na lie she they feel another thing maybe them don go give her husband babe for outside lol."

@OlagokeDele said:

"Woman 👩 God just create dem for problem sake for real. Baba dea were he dea hustle 🤲🏻 dea lie give ochacho pikin yu dea here dea say he no check on yu well."

@dahtgirl_ajex reacted:

"Pregnancy hormones 🤣🤣."

@ATOLEMULLER wrote:

"Please o😅😅no be we give you belle. WE DO NOT CARE HOW YOU FEELIN!!"

Watch Jarvis' outburst below:

Peller Calls Jarvis for Support During Heated Livestream with Others

Legit.ng reported on Nigerian streamer Peller's recent livestream incident, where he called his wife, Jarvis, for assistance during a heated argument with colleagues.

This moment not only showcased the couple's dynamic but also sparked widespread reactions across social media, highlighting their partnership and the humour inherent in their interactions.

Source: Legit.ng