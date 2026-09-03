Donald Trump told GB News he would not commit to defending Britain in a future Falklands conflict, citing the UK's absence during America's war with Iran

Trump's remarks came as Argentine President Javier Milei prepared a televised statement about his country's 'historic' claim to the islands

The UK government pushed back, saying Falkland islanders are British and have repeatedly voted to remain a British overseas territory

US President Donald Trump has suggested he may not support Britain in any future conflict over the Falkland Islands, pointing to what he described as the UK's failure to back America during its military engagement with Iran.

Speaking to GB News, Trump was asked directly whether he would come to the UK's aid in a potential territorial dispute.

Trump Hints He May Not Help UK if Argentina Disputes Falkland Islands Again

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, he acknowledged Britain's conduct in the 1982 Falklands War before pivoting to grievances over the Iran conflict.

"You comported yourselves very well. You took it back pretty strongly, but it's a long way away," he said.

Trump then said:

"Your country was not there to help me. We didn't need help, but I did ask Nato, and I asked your former leader, 'why didn't you send a couple of ships?'" He said then-Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told him no vessels were available, which Trump described as "pretty sad."

Trump's remarks on the Falklands sovereignty question

When the BBC earlier asked Trump whether the US was reviewing its position on Falklands sovereignty, he replied: "I always review every position. That's just one of many." Previous American administrations formally recognised Britain's de facto administration of the islands without taking a stance on who owns them.

The comments landed as Argentine President Javier Milei prepared a televised address on Thursday night, in which he was expected to outline what his government calls Argentina's "historic" claim to the islands.

Britain and Argentina fought a brief but brutal war over the territory in 1982. After Argentine forces landed to press their claim, a British task force retook the islands following 74 days of fighting. The conflict claimed the lives of 255 British military personnel, 649 Argentine military personnel, and three Falklands civilians.

UK government reaffirms commitment to Falkland Islanders

The British government responded firmly to the swirling speculation. A spokesperson said Falkland islanders "are British with a right to determine their own future," adding: "The islanders have repeatedly expressed their wish to remain a British overseas territory and our commitment to them is unwavering."

That position is grounded in a 2013 referendum in which residents voted almost unanimously to remain under British sovereignty, with 99.8% in favour and just three votes against.

Trump had previously signalled that the US could reassess its neutral stance on Falklands sovereignty should Britain fail to raise its defence spending, making his latest remarks part of a pattern of pressure directed at London from Washington.

Source: Legit.ng