Jonathan Meléndez, keyboardist for Mexican band Camilo Séptimo, was found shot dead alongside his pregnant wife, 3-year-old daughter and family nanny

The four victims were discovered inside a residence in the Zona Esmeralda area of Atizapán de Zaragoza, with a 6-year-old boy found unharmed at the scene

Authorities arrested two suspects, with investigators believing one of them exploited a relationship of trust to gain entry to the family's home

Mexican musician Jonathan Meléndez, a keyboardist for the band Camilo Séptimo, has been killed alongside his pregnant wife, their 3-year-old daughter and the family's nanny in a horrifying attack at a residential property near Mexico City.

The four victims were discovered by authorities in the Zona Esmeralda area of Atizapán de Zaragoza on Tuesday, 1 September, where a 6-year-old boy found at the scene was unharmed.

Jonathan Meléndez, Pregnant Wife and Young Daughter Found Dead as 2 Suspects Are Arrested. Credit: Adrián Monroy/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The State of Mexico Prosecutor's Office confirmed the identities of the victims in a statement, describing the musician as a 38-year-old music producer and composer, his wife as 35 years old, and the nanny as a 21-year-old woman.

Two of the victims were found bound. Three of them, including the young girl, sustained gunshot wounds to the head, while the fourth victim had been shot in the back. Authorities believe the killings took place between 5:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. that evening.

Camilo Séptimo Mourns Jonathan Meléndez

Billboard identified the deceased musician as Meléndez, and Camilo Séptimo confirmed his passing in an official Instagram statement.

He wrote:

"We will always remember Honas with immense love and gratitude. Today we honor and celebrate his life, his music, his light and the time shared with those of us fortunate enough to know him and walk the path alongside him."

Mexico Security Officials Respond

Two men, identified only as Diego Sebastián "N" and Gerardo "N," have been arrested in connection with the killings.

Investigators have not yet publicly revealed a motive, but the prosecutor's office stated that one of the suspects was an associate of the musician and that the pair allegedly exploited a relationship of trust to gain access to the property.

Mexico's Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, confirmed the swift apprehension of the suspects.

"Given the gravity of the crime, the institutions acted immediately and in a coordinated manner. The two suspects are now in custody and will be brought to justice," he wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Jonathan Meléndez with his Camilo Séptimo band. Credit: Adrián Monroy/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Outrage over Jonathan Meléndez's Death

Social media users erupted with outrage, with many emphasising the need for the security agencies to do their jobs diligently and bring justice for the lives lost. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@lawreles wrote:

"I demand that you do your job properly, so that those responsible for that regrettable incident are punished. I don't want any mistakes!"

@Selene7782 was cynical about the outcome, writing:

"Pretty soon they toss them some cash and set them free, or they say they died of something. Right? Long live corruption in Mexico. Poor country."

@AdnohSohichiro added:

"Death is too great a reward for these shittty scum; they deserve to suffer for whatever's left of their lives."

@SuperiorJose commented:

"That's why prejudices exist; you just have to look at them to know they're a bunch of miserable wretches."

@MarioDelToro85 wrote:

"They didn't leave them alive, right? They'll make them suffer for about 10 years, shame every day."

Check out the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office statement below:

Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Passes Away

Legit.ng reported on the life and career of Dolly Parton, the renowned country music icon who recently passed away at the age of 80. Her legacy is marked not only by her numerous hit songs but also by her philanthropic efforts, including donating over 150 million books to children worldwide.

In a heartfelt tribute, her nephew Brian Seaver expressed both pride and sadness upon sharing the news of her passing, capturing the profound impact she had on countless lives and the music industry.

Source: Legit.ng