Minister of Defence Gen. Christopher Musa appeared on Channels Television to address public concern over the size of Nigeria's 2026 defence budget

Musa cited the cost of a single Tomahawk missile at $3.2 million and a precision drone bomb at $100,000 to make his case

Nigeria's ₦5.41tn defence allocation is part of a ₦68.32tn budget signed into law by President Tinubu in April 2026

Nigeria's Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, has defended the ₦5.41 trillion set aside for defence and security in the 2026 federal budget, arguing that modern warfare is expensive and the allocation is not as large as it appears once converted to US dollars.

Musa made the remarks on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television's *Politics Today*, saying the figure would cover military equipment procurement and the salaries of serving troops.

Christopher Musa defends 2027 defence budget of President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

What the budget actually buys

The minister leaned on specific weapons costs to make his argument. He told viewers that a single Tomahawk missile costs $3.2 million, while the cheapest precision drone bomb runs to $100,000, which he noted is roughly ₦140 million at current exchange rates.

Musa said:

"When we go about these issues, how much do these things cost? If you divide 5 point something trillion, divide it to dollars, what can you buy? Maybe you can buy a few things."

He added that operational costs compound the challenge, pointing to naval logistics as an example. "One ship could take 20 trailers. Some could take 10, some 20. Five hours it has gone and come back, it's empty. How much is that?" he asked.

Local production and air defence

Beyond justifying the budget figures, Musa said Nigeria was making progress in building its own defence manufacturing capacity. The country now produces Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles and Armoured Personnel Carriers domestically, and more private companies are joining the local production chain.

He also said the government is developing an air defence system to strengthen Nigeria's ability to protect its airspace and territory.

About the 2026 budget

President Bola Tinubu signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law on April 17, approving total expenditure of ₦68.32 trillion. The bill had originally been presented to the National Assembly at ₦58.47 trillion before lawmakers raised it during the review process.

The ₦5.41 trillion going to defence and security ranks among the largest sectoral allocations in the budget. By comparison, infrastructure received ₦3.56 trillion, education ₦3.52 trillion, and health ₦2.48 trillion.

See the video of General Musa's interview on X here:

Musa criticises El-Rufai's tenure as Kaduna governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Defence Minister Gen. Christopher Musa made strong accusations against former Kaduna governor Nasir Elrufai over his time in office.

Musa claimed Elrufai deliberately divided Kaduna state and had plans linked to the killing of people in the state.

The minister praised current Governor Uba Sani for reversing the damage he said Elrufai caused during his tenure.

Source: Legit.ng