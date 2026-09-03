Kira, daughter of late actor Ogogo, shared a deeply personal tribute to her father weeks after his passing

She posted a video of a tender moment between them at a party, revealing the one wish she never got to fulfil

Fans and followers flooded the comments with emotional messages of comfort and remembrance

Weeks after bidding her father farewell, Kira, one of the daughters of the late Yoruba actor Ogogo, is still processing the grief of losing him, and she has taken to Instagram to let the world know.

Ogogo passed away following a brief battle with cancer. His eight-day Fidau prayer was held on Monday, 31 August 2026, in Ilaro, Ogun State. In the days since, Kira has continued to honour his memory publicly, and her latest post struck a raw nerve with followers.

Reactions as Ogogo's daughter Kira pens heartbreaking tribute, shares what hurts her most about losing him. Photo credit@kiraogogo/@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

The actor's daughter shared a warm video on Thursday, September 3, 2026, from a party where she and her father were together. In it, she could be heard playfully demanding a peck on her cheek from him and insisting he follow through, a small, joyful exchange that has taken on an entirely different weight now that he is gone.

What Kira said about her father

In the caption that accompanied the clip, Kira poured out her heart without holding back. She admitted that there are moments when she struggles with anger over her father's departure, saying she sometimes "hated" him for leaving.

Ogogo continues trending weeks after demise. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

She described the loss of his hugs as unbearable and called what she is going through the truest form of heartbreak she has ever known.

Most painfully, she revealed that she simply wanted more time with him, specifically for him to meet her second child, who is yet to arrive.

In her own words:

"My daddy. The best, I can't even get a hug anymore. Sometimes I 8 you for leaving me…. I don't know, jare. This is what heartbreak means, mehn. I love you, daddy, but I just wanted more time, more time, more timeeee to meet my second baby. Thank you ooo TAIYE"

Here is the Instagram post made by the late actor's daughter about him below:

Fans rally around Kira

The post drew an outpouring of support from followers who were clearly moved by her candid grief.

@bidemi_kosoko wrote:

"Kira God will give you all the strength you need in Jesus name."

@realadeherself commented:

"God bless Daddy always and forever."

@_mason_grace shared:

"Whenever you miss your daddy, just stay in front of the mirror, you are simply daddy's carbon copy! May he continue to rest in peace"

@ejiwumi_of_ekiti said:

"Daddy actually lived the life most of us envisioned with our fathers so sad that good fathers leaves so early rest on baba daada! Sending you love sis."

@stargirlvee wrote:

"Daddy will Neber leave you, he's now closer than you think"

@kilarigbolivetv added:

"Your daddy truly lived a beautiful and meaningful life. A man of integrity, humility, and genuine kindness. On camera and off camera, he was a beautiful soul who touched the lives of many with his character and compassion."

Mcalways speaks about message from Ogogo's family

Legit.ng reported that skit maker Mcalways recounted a personal experience involving the late actor Ogogo’s sister, which took an unexpected and emotional turn.

According to Mcalways, he paid a visit to Ogogo’s sister and discovered during the visit that she was battling high blood pressure. Concerned about her condition, he accompanied her to the hospital for treatment.

However, days after the visit, Ogogo’s sister called Mcalways with news about the actor’s health. The revelation reportedly left the skit maker shaken.

Source: Legit.ng