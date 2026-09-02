A new video from September 1, 2026, shows Cardi B and Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye together in Udine, Italy, where he plays

Fans noticed Maduka glancing directly at the camera, sparking debate over whether he arranged for someone to film the encounter

The fresh sighting comes amid ongoing speculation about the pair's relationship and previous allegations from Maduka's baby mama

A new video circulating online has brought Cardi B and Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye back into the spotlight, with fans questioning the nature of their relationship after the pair were filmed together in Udine, Italy on 1 September 2026.

In the footage, Cardi B is seen pacing back and forth in front of Okoye, who plays his club football in Udine.

Reactions as Cardi B and Maduka Okoye spotted together again in Udine amid dating rumours. Photo credit@iamcardib/@madukaokoye

Source: Instagram

At certain moments, the footballer glances directly at the camera, which led many viewers to wonder whether he had arranged for someone to capture the moment.

The video quickly went viral, adding another layer to the ongoing speculation about whether the American rapper and the Nigerian international are more than just acquaintances.

This is not the first time the two have been seen together in the Italian city, and the repeated sightings have only fuelled public curiosity.

Cardi B sparks fresh dating rumour with popular footballer. Photo credit@iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Baby mama allegations add to controversy

The fresh footage also resurfaces against the backdrop of earlier allegations made by Maduka Okoye's baby mama, who had previously spoken out about him following earlier clips of him and Cardi B in Italy. The combination of the baby mama's statements and the repeated joint appearances has kept the story alive in online conversations.

Here is the Instagram video of Cardi B and the football star together below:

What fans are saying about Cardi B

Social media users had plenty to say about the video, with reactions ranging from amusement to support:

@itsjustme_kourt said:

"Now why he looking directly at the camera, Maduka do you got someone following y'all."

@beautythebeats101 wrote:

"He definitely sent someone to record, and look back like did you get it."

@liivelovelaaaaaugh commented:

"Let my girl liiiive ! She was just hanging out, she been back at the office."

@soleyanita shared:

"It's not a coincidence that they keep meeting up, but also mind your business."

@florencetsaoane added:

"Can Ciara and Russel please step in for Cardi like they did for others."

@roxyloveglam wrote:

"I love this for her I just wish she didn't hv a baby for that last man!!!"

Cardi B storms Paris fashion with live crow

Legit.ng had reported that Cardi B was one of the people who turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week with what she wore for the event.

She was seen in a chest-revealing, dramatic dress, and she used an animal as her accessory to create more drama.

What she wore to the fashion event became a trending topic among those in the fashion industry.

Source: Legit.ng