Nigeria's LPG supply hits a record of 5,332 tonnes daily, easing market pressures

Retail cooking gas prices remain high despite improved domestic supply and increased availability

NLNG accuses marketers of price manipulation, driving retail costs far above the expected range

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s cooking gas market is seeing fresh signs of relief as domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply climbed to a record 5,332 tonnes per day in July 2026, raising hopes of lower prices for households and businesses.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) showed that total LPG supply increased from 5,100 tonnes per day in June to 5,332 tonnes in July.

Cooking gas prices remain volatile despite improved domestic supply. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Domestic supply takes centre stage

The latest figure represents the highest LPG supply recorded during the 13 months covered by the NMDPRA data, with local sources accounting for the overwhelming majority of available cooking gas.

NLNG/SEPNU emerged as the largest supplier, providing 2,031 tonnes per day through vessels, representing about 38 per cent of total supply.

Other processing plants contributed 1,513 tonnes per day through trucks, while the Dangote Petroleum Refinery supplied 829 tonnes daily.

Imports accounted for 959 tonnes per day.

Overall, domestic sources supplied 4,373 tonnes per day, representing roughly 82 per cent of Nigeria’s total LPG supply in July, while imports accounted for the remaining 18 per cent.

The development marks a significant improvement from July 2025, when total LPG supply stood at 4,500 tonnes per day.

Supply subsequently rose to 5,000 tonnes in August 2025 before falling to 3,900 tonnes in September. It recovered to 4,500 tonnes in October, 5,000 tonnes in November and 5,200 tonnes in December.

In 2026, supply reached 5,100 tonnes per day in January before declining to 4,700 tonnes in February and March, 4,500 tonnes in April and 4,100 tonnes in May, according to a Punch report.

The recovery began in June, when supply returned to 5,100 tonnes per day before reaching a new record in July.

Cooking gas prices remain high

Despite the stronger supply outlook, consumers are yet to see cooking gas prices return to the levels witnessed before the sharp increase in May.

Retail prices have fallen significantly from a peak of about N2,400 per kilogramme, but cooking gas still sells for between N1,300 and N1,600 per kilogramme in many locations.

The gap between supply prices and retail prices has also attracted scrutiny.

NLNG raises concern over marketers

NLNG recently accused some marketers of contributing to the sharp increase by purchasing LPG from the company at between N800 and N900 per kilogramme and selling it to consumers for as much as N2,400.

Despite improved domestic supply, cooking gas prices remain stubbornly high. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

NLNG Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adeleye Falade, said the price surge was driven largely by supply shortages, artificial scarcity and distortions within the distribution chain.

He said the regulator’s recommended retail range, after transportation and other costs, was around N1,000 to N1,200 per kilogramme.

With domestic supply now at a record level, consumers and businesses will be watching closely to see whether increased availability translates into further price reductions at retail outlets across Nigeria.

Cooking gas price rise in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian households are facing fresh uncertainty over cooking gas prices as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices in parts of Abuja remain as high as N1,650 per kilogramme, while depot prices in Lagos have started edging upward.

Checks in the Federal Capital Territory show that cooking gas currently sells for between N1,250 and N1,650 per kilogramme, depending on location, retailer and whether consumers buy from major outlets or roadside vendors.

Source: Legit.ng