Jarvis filmed herself inside a car days after her lavish traditional wedding to fellow streamer Peller in Lagos

Fans noticed visible body changes in the Nigerian streamer, fuelling widespread pregnancy speculation online

Jarvis pushed back at the rumours in a video that has since gone viral on social media

Nigerian streamer Jarvis is at the centre of fresh pregnancy rumours, just days after her high-profile traditional wedding to popular content creator Peller in Lagos.

In the clip posted on 5th August 2026, Jarvis addresses the camera in a mix of Pidgin and English, pushing back against circulating rumours of her pregnancy while appearing both playful and mildly confrontational.

Jarvis clears the air after fans link her post-wedding look to pregnancy. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

According to the female streamer, the speculation is wrong, particularly because she is on a journey of weight gain with the help of certain medication.

She emphasised:

"Make una no dey talk that belle thing, e don dey vex me. No be bad thing for person to get belle but I no get. I told you people that I am taking weight gain and I don't want to talk about this issue."

Why Fans Are Talking

The video gained traction largely because of Jarvis's noticeably fuller figure, which many viewers linked to early pregnancy symptoms so soon after the wedding.

Before this, she and her newlywed husband had subtly joked about expecting a child while also sharing plans for the future.

The timing added fuel to the speculation that her wedding was rushed as a result of her pregnancy, with commenters on social media going back and forth over what her body changes really mean.

Peller's wife Jarvis reacts as pregnancy speculation takes over social media. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Reactions to the Jarvis' Pregnancy Rebuttal

The clip drew hundreds of responses, with fans split between concern, humour, and outright curiosity. Legit.ng compiled a selection of reactions below:

@eraniya_osogbo wrote:

"If you born by next year February or march na there we go get issues ooo"

@MEA_Tribe commented:

"Attention have shifted from others to her. She is now married so it doesn't matter."

@Haz45458Hazzan shared:

"My sister if you get belle no be anybody business and if you decided to protect your unborn baby we understanding"

@Dickson5102 reacted:

"This wey ur face resemble pawpaw so?"

@chizimihe wrote:

"Why you dey take Weight gain, e no fit you one bit."

Watch Jarvis' rebuttal below:

Peller Laments Receiving Fake Dollar Bills at Their Wedding

Legit.ng reported Peller's troubling experience with counterfeit dollars sprayed at his traditional wedding, which he disclosed during a livestream.

This revelation not only left him questioning the integrity of his guests but also served as a catalyst for broader discussions about financial accountability at social gatherings.

Source: Legit.ng