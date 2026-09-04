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El-Rufai vs ICPC: Officer Sacked For Granting Access to Ex-Gov's Wife
Politics

El-Rufai vs ICPC: Officer Sacked For Granting Access to Ex-Gov's Wife

by  Bada Yusuf
3 min read
  • ICPC dismissed Daniel Stephen after CCTV footage showed him helping Aichatou Assabe El-Rufai enter the premises without proper clearance
  • Stephen admitted in a handwritten statement that he brought El-Rufai's wife through the back entrance of the facility on July 5, 2026
  • The officer's statement suggested his involvement with visitors to the restricted facility went beyond the single incident on July 5

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The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has sacked a member of its internal security team after he was caught on camera facilitating an unauthorised visit to former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai while he was in the commission's custody.

The dismissed officer, Daniel Stephen, was filmed on CCTV on July 5, 2026, escorting Aichatou Assabe El-Rufai, one of the former governor's wives, into the ICPC facility through channels that bypassed the commission's official visitor access procedures.

The ICPC has reportedly sacked a security officer for granting unauthorised access to one of the wives of Nasir El-Rufai, the detained former governor of Kaduna state.
ICPC sacks security officer for granting access to the wife of Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @elrufai
Source: Twitter

Stephen's admission to investigation panel

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Vanguard reported that Stephen submitted a handwritten statement to an internal investigation panel in which he acknowledged his role in the incident. According to The Cable, he confirmed he drove Assabe onto the commission's premises, led her through a back entrance, and took her upstairs to the section where El-Rufai was being held.

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He told the panel that visitors were required to have their details recorded at the facility's gate and obtain clearance from the head of the security unit before gaining entry. He admitted he did not follow this procedure and accepted that his conduct constituted a breach of the commission's rules.

Earlier incidents also alleged

Sources within the ICPC said Stephen's statement pointed to conduct that went further than the July 5 visit. He reportedly described an earlier occasion on which he escorted Assabe further into the facility while officials were still in the process of confirming her identity.

Following that encounter, a man who identified himself as El-Rufai's blood brother approached Stephen. According to his account, Stephen agreed to assist this individual as well and brought him into the facility through the back entrance.

El-Rufai has been held by the ICPC since February 19, 2026, when he was transferred from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He faces charges of money laundering and conversion of public property, allegations he has denied.

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El-Rufai: Tension as ADC criticises Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that ADC national publicity secretary Bolaji Abdullahi issued a direct warning to President Tinubu over the detention of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Abdullahi alleged that El-Rufai's continued custody is politically motivated and designed to sideline him from the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai is facing separate trials by the DSS and ICPC, with his bail application dismissed in early July, while his wives appealed to Tinubu for help.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
ArewaNigerian PresidencyNasir Ahmad El-RufaiAbujaICPC
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