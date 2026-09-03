China Pays $641 Million UN Annual Due, US Plans $725 Million Payment

China has made a significant financial commitment to the United Nations by paying its full annual due of $641 million, strengthening its role in global governance

The United States has also signalled its intention to contribute $725 million, a move welcomed by aid experts as progress towards clearing outstanding obligations

These payments highlight the importance of member states’ support in sustaining the UN’s mission worldwide

The United Nations has confirmed that China has fully settled its annual dues, amounting to $641,361,387.

This payment was acknowledged in a document seen by Legit.ng, marking China as one of the largest contributors to the organisation’s Regular Budget.

China UN payment strengthens global cooperation as Beijing pays $641 million in full. Photo credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

During a press briefing on September 2, 2026, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, expressed gratitude to Beijing:

“We thank our friends in Beijing for their latest payment, which has them paid now in full to the Regular Budget. China’s payment brings the number of fully paid-up Member States to 133.”

This move strengthens China’s position as a reliable financial supporter of the UN, ensuring the organisation can continue its global programmes without disruption.

US payment to the UN in pipeline

In August 2026, Reuters reported that the Trump administration had notified Congress of its intention to pay $725 million to the United Nations. This step was welcomed by aid experts, who noted it as progress towards clearing billions in outstanding obligations.

On the matter of the US payment, Stéphane Dujarric commented:

“It is in the pipeline. We're monitoring its position in the pipeline. All indications show that it will emerge from the pipeline.”

The payment, once completed, will represent a significant contribution from Washington, reinforcing its role in international cooperation.

UN Secretary-General calls on nuclear states to halt tests

Legit.ng earlier reported that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on all nuclear-armed states to uphold existing moratoria on nuclear testing and work urgently to bring the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty into force, in a message issued to mark the International Day Against Nuclear Tests on August 29, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng